The Walking Dead spoilers: Episode 11 uncovers multiple rogue elements within the Commonwealth

Josh McDermitt stars as Eugene Porter in Episode 11 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Episode 10 of The Walking Dead saw the introduction of the class divide within the Commonwealth. It also uncovered a secret plot by the lower class to overturn this divide and bring equality to all that reside within this new community.

However, it looks like things are set to get even more divided in the next installment of The Walking Dead.

Episode 11 synopsis

According to IMDb, the title of Episode 11 of The Walking Dead Season 11 is “Rogue Element.” The title alone suggests that the episode will further explore the conflict that started in Episode 10 involving Tyler (Cameron Roberts).

However, the synopsis offers up further details that have nothing to do with the class system problems explored in the last installment of The Walking Dead.

“Eugene looks for Stephanie after she mysteriously goes missing. Connie investigates a story on Trooper Davis. Carol helps Hornsby with a labor dispute at a drug farm.”

It seems that a new mystery is afoot with Eugene (Josh McDermitt) on the hunt for Stephanie (Chelle Ramos).

There has been some confusion between this character and the assistant to Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). Both have been referred to as Stephanie but, in Sunday night’s episode, Pamela also referred to her as Max (Margot Bingham).

However, the latest trailer clears up who is being talked about with an image of a missing poster that has Stephanie Vega listed as the one missing, along with a drawing of the woman that most resembles the Stephanie Eugene met first within The Walking Dead.

Previously, Eugene has been involved with one of the Stephanies on the radio and that is how they came into contact with the Commonwealth.

But, now, it seems that the original Stephanie has mysteriously disappeared.

Along with Stephanie’s disappearance, there are further suggestions at unjust treatment among the classes as a labor dispute is explored.

In addition to this, Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) continues her plan to do favors for Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) in order to push Ezekiel (Khary Payton) further up the surgery list so that he can be cured of his thyroid cancer.

Paola Lazaro stars as Juanita ‘Princess’ Sanchez in Episode 11 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

New trailer for The Walking Dead is released

The latest trailer for Episode 11 of The Walking Dead begins by focusing on the mystery of the missing Stephanie. Rosita (Christian Serratos) is helping Eugene search at the beginning of the clip but it becomes quickly apparent that Stephanie is nowhere to be found.

Princess (Paola Lazaro) also suggests that the government may be involved with the disappearance.

Then, viewers get to have a look at both the labor dispute and Carol’s further involvement with Lance.

Angel Theory as Kelly and Lauren Ridloff as Connie, as seen in Episode 11 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

By the end of the clip, Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and her sister, Kelly (Angel Theory) are also starting to unravel the mysteries regarding the Commonwealth.

However, how it all unfolds remains to be seen and viewers will just have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.