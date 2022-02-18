The Walking Dead showrunner speaks out about filming the final season, ‘I’m emotional’

Samantha Morton stars as Alpha, as seen in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Season 11 of The Walking Dead is set to be the final installment in the TV series, meaning fans are mostly sad about the coming end of an era.

Already, the first eight episodes have dropped and the second eight are set to start from Sunday night. Luckily, AMC opted for an extended last season, and a bonus eight episodes will also drop, likely later in the year.

While fans may be devastated to see their favorite show end, the same can be said for those involved in creating the zombie apocalypse series.

Recently, The Walking Dead showrunner, Angela Kang, revealed how she felt about the end of the show.

Angela Kang is emotional about the end of The Walking Dead

Angela Kang has not been with The Walking Dead as showrunner for the entirety of the show’s run. However, she has been involved with the series well before she stepped up to head it.

Because of this, the showrunner is emotional about the final season.

“I’m emotional about the end,” Kang revealed to NME. “It still hasn’t completely hit me in a very visceral way yet because we’re still so deeply in the work of finishing the writing, finishing the producing, and the shooting of it.”

After all of that, there will still be added months on top of that post-production work will continue for many months after filming has ended. However, Kang did state that they were very close to the end of filming, which will certainly be an emotional point.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Paola Lazaro stars as Princess, as seen in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

The cast is like family

Over the years, it has been repeated time and again that the cast and crew of The Walking Dead are like family. This is something that is confirmed once more by Kang.

“When I think about it, I get misty-eyed because this cast is a very tight-knit group,” Kang said.

While they are all close, the filming of the final season has actually meant they have spent less time together thanks to the current global coronavirus pandemic. Although, this won’t stop them from coming together at the end.

“One of the things that’s been hardest about the pandemic is that we haven’t gotten to spend as much personal time with each other as we usually do. But I know that when we get together to send the show off, there will be drinking and there will be hugging… and there will be crying.”

Along with the emotional impact of finishing The Walking Dead, Kang also speaks of the pressure involved with making sure the series is closed off well.

But, even with all of this, the completion of Season 11 of The Walking Dead doesn’t actually mean the end of the franchise.

Already, Fear the Walking Dead is currently about to go into the second half of Season 7, having also been renewed for Season 8. On top of that, Tales of the Walking Dead is currently underway.

But Kang won’t give out any extra details on what else might be in the works at AMC.

“I can’t tell you anything!” she explained.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will return on February 20, 2022.