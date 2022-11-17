The Walking Dead Season 11 finale will be filled with surprises and an emotional rollercoaster

Khary Payton stars as Ezekiel, as seen in Episode 23 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

As we head into the final episode ever for AMC’s The Walking Dead, fans have been desperate to learn everything they can about what to expect.

Already, thanks to some already-announced spinoffs, there is the knowledge that some characters will live. However, it is unclear just how much misery they will have to go through in Episode 24 in order to survive.

Things are getting chaotic at the Commonwealth as Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) loses her grip on the community.

Along with this, Pamela has also shot and gravely injured Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming), which will definitely have an impact on the final installment.

Added into the mix is a few smart walkers that caused havoc at the Commonwealth and it is anyone’s guess as to what to expect on Sunday night.

However, the series showrunner along with the chief content officer has revealed that there will be plenty of surprises for fans in the final episode.

Josh McDermitt as Dr. Eugene Porter, Paola Lazaro as Juanita ‘Princess’ Sanchez, and Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee, as seen in Episode 23 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Expect an emotional rollercoaster ride

Speaking to Deadline, The Walking Dead’s showrunner, Angela Kang, spoke out on what viewers can expect to see in Episode 24.

While everyone really wants answers as to what will happen next, Kang was not about to give out any spoilers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I think just everybody should be prepared for a really emotional ride. It’s a roller coaster,” Kang said.

It should come as no surprise that fans will undergo an emotional upheaval on Sunday night. However, along with that, Kang also reveals there will be plenty of surprises as well.

Kerry Cahill stars as Dianne in Episode 23 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Also, expect surprises in the series finale of The Walking Dead

Considering The Walking Dead is based on a series of comic books, you would think it would be easy to predict what will play out in the Season 11 finale.

However, AMC has made a multitude of changes that sees many fans of the comics going in blind on Sunday night.

Kang, along with The Walking Dead’s chief content officer, Scott M. Gimple, has revealed that there will be plenty of surprises for those who think they can predict how the show will wind up.

“I think there’s some surprises in there, and it’s also just incredible performances by our cast, like just some of the best work that some of them have done on the show, and that’s saying a lot because there’s such incredible acting from our cast like on a regular basis,” Kang revealed.

“Are we going to see some surprises, which is a wholly unsatisfying answer, yes. Yes, we will surprise you. I hope that any surprise we might have is about just achieving the emotional sort of conclusion to the show,” Gimple added.

The Walking Dead airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on AMC.