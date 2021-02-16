The Walking Dead Season 10C: Chilling new clip has Negan teasing something bad is going to happen

Jeffrey Dean Morgan stars as Negan in Season 10C of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

With the premiere of Season 10C of The Walking Dead only a couple of weeks away, AMC has been releasing a slew of information in the lead-up. Because of this, a new clip featuring Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) teases that something bad will happen.

The new video that was published on Skybound’s YouTube channel only goes 35 seconds. However, that is more than enough time to give fans the hint that something bad is coming.

“What can I say, here we are again,” Negan says while squatting in front of a roaring fire.

Negan is shown inside a small cabin after dark before the scene cuts to show Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) walking away from him. They are outside on a road in daylight, indicating that this could be a flashback scene. Judith (Cailey Fleming) stands off to one side, watching the pair.

“You know, the last time we did this, you said that I talked to much,” Negan continues.

“But see, this time, you’d best hope I never stop talking. Because, when I do, something very terrible is going to happen to you.”

Not only is this quote alone something to be concerned about, several snippets during the clip indicate that Negan might be bringing back Lucille and recreating his persona from when he was head of the Saviors.

Maggie’s return to The Walking Dead means a reunion with Negan

It was always expected that any reunion between Maggie and Negan, who killed her husband, Glenn (Steven Yeun), was going to be fraught with potential danger and this latest clip does give the impression that the two will have a chilling confrontation.

Already, there have been snippets released that suggest this will occur. Not only did TV Line release a scoop indicating that a clash could occur, but a trailer released for Season 10C of The Walking Dead also showed further details.

In the clip, Maggie explained to someone unseen but, potentially, could be Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), that she has spoken to her son, Hershel, about who killed his father.

“He asked how his daddy died,” Maggie said in the clip.

“I told him that a bad man killed him.”

What else can fans expect to see in Season 10C of The Walking Dead?

In addition to this conflict between Maggie and Negan, there have been other details revealed.

Viewers can expect to see the outcome regarding Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) trip to meet up with the mysterious Stephanie. Season 10B ended with Eugene and his small group being captured by a group of soldiers in white armor.

Daryl and Carol’s (Melissa McBride) relationship will be explored further and the potential is there that Carol is, once again, up to no good.

Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) will also get a solo episode as they go out on a supply run. This episode has been promised to be both “cute and scary.”

The Walking Dead Season 10C will return on February 28 on AMC.