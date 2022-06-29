The Walking Dead rumor: Negan’s wife, Lucille, could return in final part of Season 11

Hilarie Burton Morgan stars as Lucille in Episode 22 of The Walking Dead Season 10. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) has become an integral part of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Originally billed as a super villain when he first appeared back in the Season 6 finale, he has developed as a character and is now (mostly) assimilated into the community.

He also has a pretty interesting backstory which was explored in great detail in the Season 10 finale, where his wife, Lucille (portrayed by Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s real-life wife, Hilarie Burton Morgan) was introduced.

Prior to that, viewers only knew Lucille as the barbed wire baseball bat that Negan used as a deadly weapon against the living and dead alike.

Now, it seems like Lucille — the person — could make a comeback in the final installment of The Walking Dead.

Lucille’s story seemed complete

While Lucille has appeared previously in The Walking Dead, her story was a complete arc.

In Episode 22 (titled “Here’s Negan”) of The Walking Dead’s tenth season, viewers were introduced to Lucille and Negan as they struggled not only through the zombie apocalypse but Lucille’s cancer diagnosis as well.

She had been undergoing chemo before the outbreak but when the world went down, Negan was still managing to get access to the vital drug.

However, things did not go well and Lucille ended up dying, which was the catalyst for Negan creating his deadly weapon and naming it after his wife.

So, as you can see, with Lucille already dead, it seems unlikely that she will return to The Walking Dead.

Hilarie Burton Morgan as Lucille and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, as seen in Episode 22 of The Walking Dead Season 10. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Could Lucille return in Season 11C of The Walking Dead?

However, as pointed out by Fansided, Hilarie Burton Morgan’s name has popped up as a credit in one of the Season 11C episodes of The Walking Dead.

On Burton Morgan’s IMDb page, she is listed as appearing as Lucille in Episode 23 of The Walking Dead’s eleventh season, which is the show’s penultimate episode.

While IMDb can be unreliable sometimes thanks to the ability for anyone to edit it, sometimes it does get it right and this is certainly food for thought for dedicated fans.

The natural assumption by many when a dead character reappears in The Walking Dead is that this will mean the death of a character close to them and their appearance will be a vision before they die.

However, AMC has already confirmed that Negan will be appearing in a new spinoff series set within The Walking Dead universe, titled Isle of the Dead. So, it seems unlikely that this will be a death episode for Negan.

Although, it could still be a vision or flashback episode in which Negan has to make an important decision and Lucille is the catalyst for this.

But, until The Walking Dead returns, viewers will just have to continue speculating regarding whether or not Lucille really will appear in Episode 23.

The remainder of Season 11 of The Walking Dead will air later in 2022.