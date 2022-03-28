The Walking Dead recap: The Commonwealth exposes more of its rotten core

Josh Hamilton stars as Lance Hornsby in Episode 14 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Last week’s installment of The Walking Dead saw a nail-biting murder mystery of an episode that culminated in what looked like to be a slaughter-fest for the newly introduced Riverbend community.

So, how did Riverbend fare? Let’s take a look at what went down, why Sebastian (Teo Rapp-Olsson) continues to be the worst, and who is expecting a baby.

Riverbend has a hidey-hole

While things looked dire in Episode 13 of The Walking Dead, Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) group had shown up at the end, so there was hope.

In Episode 14, Maggie finally meets up with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) because they seem destined to be together now that AMC has announced a new spinoff series featuring them.

It’s a tense standoff between Maggie and the newly-introduced Annie (Medina Senghore), but things are resolved quickly, and they wind up in a secret hidey-hole with the rest of the Riverbend crew while they work out what to do.

Meanwhile, Toby Carlson (Jason Butler Harner) is vying to be the top douche by randomly picking off Riverbend members in his mission to find the weapons cache for Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton), who is also in the running for top douche.

Kien Michael Spiller stars as Hershel Rhee in Episode 14 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Hershel is a stowaway, and Annie is pregnant

While everyone is trying to keep hidden from Carlson and his Commonwealth guards, it is noticed that Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller) managed to sneak away with Maggie. Now, he is in the compound, and Negan has to go rescue him from the guards.

Because of this, it is up to Negan to protect Hershel while his mother, Maggie, is off sneaking around with Annie. Also, it’s here that Hershel learns that Negan was the one who killed his father.

Hershel pulls a gun on Negan, but it is quickly sorted. However, Negan later agrees with Hershel that they have unfinished business and that he should track him down when he is older.

Medina Senghore stars as Annie in Episode 14 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

In this episode of The Walking Dead, we also learn that Annie and Negan are married.

Lydia (Cassady McClincy) is not impressed that Negan has just moved on after he left her community. And that’s not all. While Maggie and Annie are chatting, it is discovered that Annie is pregnant.

So, yeah, Negan will be a dad, so long as they can survive Carlson’s attack.

Medina Senghore as Annie and Lauren Cohan as Maggie, as seen in Episode 14 of The Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Springer

Maggie has a plan

Things look grim once Carlson appears to find the hidey-hole entrance. However, Maggie has eked out a plan and instigates it right before Carlson finds the entire Riverbend group.

Gunfire brings Carlson and his men to the top of the building, where his guards are dispatched.

There is some back and forth as Carlson tries to wriggle out of the situation, but no one is taking any of his s**t, and he winds up over the edge of the building and fodder for the walkers below.

Jason Butler Harner stars as Toby Carlson in Episode 14 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Lance Hornsby and Sebastian continues to be the worst

While all of this is going on, Lance has been in contact with Carlson as he is still convinced that Riverbend stole his weapons. However, he also has a side gig going on.

Well, not really his gig. Instead, poor Sebastian has been cut off from funding by his mother is the poor spoilt brat is hard up for spending money.

Apparently, he is sending people into a walker-run homestead to get some cash from a safe inside the house. There have been many failed attempts we discover after he blackmails Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) into trying but using their kids as leverage.

Teo Rapp-Olsson stars as Sebastian Milton in Episode 14 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Of course, Daryl and Rosita get the job done and discover one sole survivor inside the house. Her name is April (Wynn Everett), but don’t get too attached to her because she just told everyone about her kids.

They manage to get the cash out of the safe but get themselves in a pickle after one of the alarms draws in walkers.

Luckily for Daryl, he set up a lunch date with Carol (Melissa Peletier), and when he missed it, she went straight to Mercer (Michael James Shaw). He took her seriously, and they managed to track down what was going on and saved Daryl and Rosita.

April, though. Well, as I said, don’t get attached to her.

Once they are free, they return to the remaining two Commonwealth guards on the lookout, and it’s here that Mercer decides he doesn’t like their attitude and kills them both.

It seems Mercer might be someone that the people of Alexandria can really trust.

So, who took those guns?

While many people died trying to find the guns stolen from Lance, it seems that Riverbend really didn’t take them.

So, who did?

Episode 14 of The Walking Dead concludes by revealing that Leah (Lynn Collins) stole the weapons.

As to what she wants to do with them? I would think Daryl probably needs to watch his back from now on.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.