The Walking Dead preview: Episode 22 will see Eugene on trial as the hunt for the children continues

Josh McDermitt stars as Eugene Porter in Episode 22 of The Walking Dead Season 11.

Sunday night’s episode of The Walking Dead saw Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride), along with several other characters developing a plan of escape for the rest of their friends.

After Eugene (Josh McDermitt) played a damning tape of Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson), things have taken a nosedive regarding their living arrangements.

Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) decided the best thing for everyone involved was to have them all kidnapped and taken away to the mysterious Outpost 22.

However, Connie (Lauren Ridloff) was taken somewhere decidedly more sinister and the children have all been separated from their parents.

Now, the hunt is on to locate everyone and rescue them all.

It was discovered in the closing minutes of Episode 21 that most of the kidnapped group were taken to Alexandria, which is now known as Outpost 22. However, it is unclear where the children are or where Connie is going.

So, let’s take a look at whether or not these mysteries will be answered in Episode 22.

Lauren Ridloff as Connie and Lauren Cohan as Maggie, as seen in Episode 22 of The Walking Dead Season 11.

The Walking Dead Episode 22 synopsis

According to IMDb, the title of Episode 22 of The Walking Dead is Faith. The synopsis is below.

“Separated from their children, Maggie, Gabriel, and Rosita track a military convoy to a mysterious destination. Ezekiel, Kelly, Negan, and Annie find themselves at a work site. Daryl and Carol follow a train that has taken Connie aboard.”

Already, it looks like viewers will get some answers in the next installment of The Walking Dead.

Maggie’s small group is headed for another “mysterious destination” and it is possible this could be the location of the children.

It comes as no surprise that Daryl is trailing the train that is going to what has been referred to as “Designation Two” by Commonwealth guards.

Along with this, Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) group looks set to work another day of hard labor but gives little clue about the location or whether or not they will somehow manage to escape.

Medina Senghore stars as Annie in Episode 22 of The Walking Dead Season 11.

The Walking Dead trailer released for Episode 22

Along with the synopsis, a new trailer has been released for Episode 22.

It opens with Negan and Annie (Medina Senghore) meeting up, but it’s not under pleasant circumstances as the Commonwealth guards knock Negan to the ground and hold Annie back from him.

In addition to this, Daryl and Carol are observing the captives and even Daryl thinks it might be hopeless for them all.

“I don’t think any of them are going to make it,” Daryl says.

Viewers will also get to see how things are going for Eugene, who stands trial in Episode 22 of The Walking Dead.

As for what happens next remains to be seen and fans will have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more.

The Walking Dead airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on AMC.