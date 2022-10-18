The Walking Dead preview: Episode 20 sees Carol and Daryl searching for their missing friends

Melissa McBride stars as Carol Peletier in Episode 20 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Episode 19 of The Walking Dead ended on a cliffhanger so fans are eager to learn more about what will go down in Episode 20.

Rosita (Christian Serratos) was attacked just as she was ready to leave the Commonwealth and viewers now want to know her fate.

In addition to this, Sunday night’s episode saw Eugene (Josh McDermitt) give himself up in order to save Max (Margot Bingham).

Pamela (Laila Robins) also enacted justice on Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) for the death of her son, Sebastian (Teo-Rapp Olsson).

Finally, a smart walker leads a herd in an attack on Aaron’s (Ross Marquand) group as they venture to Oceanside.

So, there is a lot to catch up on when The Walking Dead returns, and viewers are already eager to find out more ahead of time.

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier and Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, as seen in Episode 18 of The Walking Dead Season 10. Pic credit: AMC/Eli Ade

The Walking Dead Episode 20 synopsis

According to IMDb, the title of Episode 20 is What’s Been Lost. The synopsis doesn’t give much away and can be viewed below.

"Daryl and Carol search for their disappeared friends."

While Daryl (Norman Reedus) was only featured briefly in Episode 19 — and Carol (Melissa McBride) not at all — it seems they will be front and center in the next installment of The Walking Dead.

And, things look grim thanks to the synopsis.

The assumption can be made here that Rosita is now missing — along with others — and the daring duo is on the hunt to find them.

The new trailer for Episode 20 also sheds further light on what to expect next Sunday night, also confirming most of Daryl and Carol’s friends have been evicted.

Eleanor Matsuura as Yumiko and Ian Anthony Dale as Tomi, as seen in Episode 20 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

The Walking Dead trailer released for Episode 20

“Your friends have been removed from the Commonwealth,” Pamela Milton says to Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) when the clip opens.

“Consider how your actions might affect your brother.”

Already, fans know that Pamela is nowhere near done yet when it comes to enacting revenge on those she considers implicated in the death of her son. And, it looks like threats are not off the table either.

The trailer then reveals that Daryl and Carol have discovered that not only the kids, but everyone in their group, have been taken from the Commonwealth.

Even more disturbing is the fact that blood is found on the ground while the pair are searching.

It comes as no surprise that Carol then takes Lance hostage in order to track down their friends. Although, Pamela is likely to be even more enraged when she discovers he is missing.

Finally, Eugene’s storyline is also touched upon in the clip as well. Yumiko is seen comforting him through his cell door as a male voiceover tells him to “give Pamela what she wants.”

As to how this unfolds remains to be seen and viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more.

The Walking Dead airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on AMC.