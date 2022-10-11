The Walking Dead preview: Episode 19 sees Jerry noticing a new variant of walkers

Cooper Andrews stars as Jerry in Episode 19 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Episode 18 of The Walking Dead saw chaos erupting at Founders’ Day inside the Commonwealth.

Outside the walls, Daryl’s (Norman Reedus) group managed to capture Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) and a deal was struck, thanks to Carol (Melissa McBride), and their group is now allowed to leave the Commonwealth without consequence.

Well, most of them, at least.

Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Max (Margot Bingham) managed to get a damning recording of Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson) that turned Founders’ Day into a riot — and got Sebastian killed in the process.

Although, the walkers unleashed by Shira (Chelle Ramos) and Roman Calhoun (Michael Tourek) probably had more to do with his death, to be honest.

While it is expected that Episode 19 will deal with the fallout from that event, the synopsis has also revealed that viewers will get their first look at the smarter walkers that have been promised.

Josh McDermitt stars as Eugene in Episode 19 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

The Walking Dead Episode 19 synopsis

According to IMDb, the title of Episode 19 of The Walking Dead is Variant. The synopsis is below.

“Eugene goes on the run, and Mercer is tasked to find him; Aaron’s group faces a complication on the road.” Sign up for our newsletter!

As to be expected, Eugene is now on the run. While the recording of Sebastian was anonymous, Eugene was the one who played it, so it is within reason he is now a wanted man by the Commonwealth.

Currently, Mercer (Michael James Shaw) is tasked with locating Eugene but with how this character has been torn of late when it comes to the underhand events unfolding at the Commonwealth, it is possible this could be Eugene’s godsend.

However, it is the episode title and that short mention of a “complication” that has viewers excited to see a new type of walker finally showing up in The Walking Dead.

Already, it has been teased in The Walking Dead: World Beyond that not all zombies are the same. In addition to this, the Daryl Dixon spinoff will be heading to France in search of the faster walkers found there.

Now, it seems a variant is likely to turn up right on their doorstep and this is teased at further in the latest trailer.

The Walking Dead trailer released for Episode 19

The majority of the clip for Episode 19 of The Walking Dead focuses on the Commonwealth and how Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) wants a scapegoat for her son’s death.

However, there are a few scant clues scattered throughout that explore the new “variant” of the walkers everyone expects to see.

Aaron (Ross Marquand) is seen talking about possible variants after a walker in a herd is shown slowly turning its head.

Later, when his group is trying to evade a huge horde, Jerry (Cooper Andrews) notices a door handle slowly opening and looks completely surprised, indicating that it might be a walker responsible for this feat.

However, viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night if they want to find out more about these crafty new zombies.

The Walking Dead airs every Sunday night at 9/8c on AMC.