The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus suffers a concussion while filming the final season

Season 11 of The Walking Dead is currently airing on AMC every Sunday night. This will be the final season, and it is being split up into three parts, the second of which is now playing.

Already, viewers have seen the impact that the Commonwealth has had on the communities and those who have already joined, such as Daryl Dixon.

However, according to the latest reports, Norman Reedus, who plays the fan-favorite character in The Walking Dead, has recently been injured while on set.

Norman Reedus is injured on set of The Walking Dead

Reedus was injured on March 11 while filming was underway for Season 11 of The Walking Dead. His spokesperson, Jeffrey Chassen, spoke to Deadline about the incident.

“Norman suffered a concussion on set,” Chassen said.

“He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern.”

As yet, the details of the accident have not been revealed. However, this is not the first time the celebrity has been injured while on-set for The Walking Dead. While filming an episode for Season 5, Norman cut up his arm, which was recorded during filming, but the real-life injury never made it into the final cut (excuse the pun).

News of the new injury first popped up on a social media post from the Fandemic Tour.

“Norman Reedus had to postpone due to an accident while filming,” they wrote.

The Fandemic Tour is set to run from March 18-20, indicating the possible seriousness of the accident.

Norman has not yet posted anything about this incident to his official Instagram account, the last post being five days ago, which was right around the time he was hurt.

How will this affect Season 11?

With Season 11 being the final installment of The Walking Dead, it looks this may have set back filming back somewhat.

Currently, the network is close to the final filming day for The Walking Dead, and Deadline noted that the schedule had been pushed out “a few days” because of the incident.

While this might seem like it could affect the current airing of Season 11, that is not likely the case. The final season is being split into three parts, the second of which is currently airing on AMC.

This means that the delay will likely be to Season 11C, not the currently airing 11B. The final installment of this season of The Walking Dead is expected to air in February next year, giving the network plenty of time still to complete Season 11C.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.