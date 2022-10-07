The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus confirms Daryl Dixon spinoff is heading to France with new image

Norman Reedus stars as Daryl Dixon, as seen in Episode 18 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Ever since news dropped about a Daryl Dixon spinoff series that will air in 2023 after The Walking Dead concludes, fans have been desperate to learn more.

We already know that Daryl (Norman Reedus) will head to Europe, although it was recently announced that he will wind up there with him having no knowledge of how he got there.

In addition to this, the new series will tie into the cut scene shown at the conclusion of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Fans will recall that this scene took place in France and introduced the emergence of fast zombies.

Initially, Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) was supposed to be on this journey with Daryl, but unfortunately, McBride couldn’t commit to the overseas filming schedule.

Now, Norman Reedus has revealed further details about this exciting new series.

Daryl does not go to Europe of his own free will

It was pretty much implied when it was announced that Daryl wakes up in Europe with no prior knowledge of how he got there, and that he was sent there against his will.

However, Norman Reedus has now confirmed this detail, according to Digital Spy.

“Somehow I get put there, and I don’t go there on my own free will,” Reedus said during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Reedus also confirmed via a new image via his official Twitter account that his character is definitely headed to France in the Daryl Dixon spinoff series, just like the cut scene in The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

While he did not say as such in the caption, the image clearly shows a visual of the Eiffel Tower, which is in Paris, France.

Daryl will have to deal with a new type of zombies

With Reedus confirming Daryl is heading to France, it means he will not only have to work out how he got here but also how to deal with a new version of the undead.

In The Walking Dead, mainly the shambling, slow-paced walkers feature and Daryl is well-equipped with being able to take these types down.

However, as seen in The Walking Dead: World Beyond, he may not have much time to think about things when he sees his first fast zombie.

And this is something that The Walking Dead’s showrunner, Angela Kang, is excited to see explored in both the Daryl Dixon spinoff and the original series, The Walking Dead.

“If you’ve been used to one set of rules for zombies, and you haven’t really encountered ones that do these other things, then some of your mechanisms for protecting yourself change,” Kang recently told Digital Spy.

The Daryl Dixon spinoff series will air on AMC in 2023.