The Walking Dead: Negan and Maggie’s storyline teased in final episodes

Lauren Cohan as Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, Season in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credits: AMC/Jace Downs/Josh Stringer

With Isle of the Dead set to feature Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) continued story, it has viewers wondering what happens between the pair during the final eight episodes of The Walking Dead in order for them to wind up together and traveling to New York City.

The new spinoff series set within The Walking Dead universe will see the pair heading to Manhattan and encountering a whole new section of the zombie apocalypse.

As yet, there has been no real news regarding how Negan and Maggie will interact with each other in the new series, although there has been some suggestion that they might be frenemies heading into Isle of the Dead after they commented, “Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.”

Isle of the Dead is currently filming, and the pilot episode has just officially wrapped up, according to Lauren Cohan. So it will likely be some time before we can see the pair in the new TV show.

But we do have The Walking Dead coming up, and that will feature the pair as well.

Currently, in The Walking Dead, the pair are civil to each other after Negan kept Maggie’s son, Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller), safe after the run-in with the Reapers.

Now, The Walking Dead’s chief content officer, Scott Gimple, has revealed more about how their story will unfold when the original series returns in October.

Maggie and Negan will ‘kill’ the remaining episodes

During a recent episode of Talking Dead that delved into all the upcoming spinoff series set in The Walking Dead universe, Scott Gimple spoke out about what viewers can expect from Negan and Maggie when Season 11 returns.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“They kill the last eight episodes of The Walking Dead,” Gimple said, according to Comic Book.

While he hyped up the storyline for these characters, he didn’t reveal much by way of how they will blaze through the finale episodes of the series.

“Maggie and Negan’s story in the last eight episodes of The Walking Dead is incredible and it set the bar for us to try to top it with [Isle of the Dead],” Gimple also revealed.

He also didn’t give fans any news regarding why the two will head to New York City.

Promotional poster for Isle of the Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Manhattan is a madhouse in Isle of the Dead

Regardless of how they get there — be it friends or foes — the pair will be in for a struggle when they finally do arrive.

Manhattan was cut off from the mainland when the zombie apocalypse started, and since then, a million-plus walkers have been shambling along, contained on the island. However, some humans have managed to survive there, using zip lines as a means to travel above the undead.

GImple also revealed that New York City is “crumbling and chaotic” and that it will be something that the pair will have to negotiate.

“It’s a madhouse, and [Maggie and Negan] enter it and get swept up into the madhouse. There’s a lot of conflict. There’s a lot of action. There are zip lines, the walkers are insane. The rats in that city are insane. Eli Jorné is the showrunner, and they’re doing incredible work over there right now.”

Season 11C of The Walking Dead will premiere on October 2, 2022.