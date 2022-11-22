The Walking Dead: Michonne’s new battle armor has a story behind it that will be revealed in spinoff series

Danai Gurira stars as Michonne in the Season 11 finale of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Curtis Bonds Baker

Episode 24 of Season 11 of The Walking Dead saw the surprise bonus scene featuring Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) ahead of their six-part spinoff series, which is scheduled to air in 2023.

While the pair appeared to be together, it was quickly revealed that they are still separated and that Michonne is trying to find Rick. At the same time, he is desperate to escape the clutches of the Civic Republic Military (CRM).

Rick was believed to be dead by all of his close friends, family, and the wider community after he was injured during a bridge accident in Season 9. However, his body was never found.

This was because the CRM rescued him via helicopter. Then, in Season 10, Michonne found out the truth after finding some of Rick’s belongings.

The short bonus scene revealed in the very last episode of the series showed just how Rick’s personal items wound up on the boat, where they were eventually found by Virgil (Kevin Carroll).

Along with this reveal, Michonne was shown wearing some fancy new leather armor as she continued hunting for Rick.

Michonne found a new community

In Michonne’s last episode back in Season 10, she was shown meeting up with a new large community that was on the move.

They dressed in cowhides and had many wondering if they might be part of a fringe community featured in The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

However, that never came to fruition in that limited series. Now viewers are wondering if she is still with this group or if she has found another, as the dress style between Michonne’s last episode and the one that aired on Sunday night is quite different.

Instead of cowhides, Michonne was shown wearing leather armor pieces that were tied together using leather thongs. The entire outfit was very stylized and featured not only a cage mask but matching armor for her horse as well.

Michonne’s new armor will be explained in spinoff series

While Michonne’s outfit may be interesting to look at, viewers were wondering if there was some extra meaning to the outfit, and now this has been confirmed by The Walking Dead’s chief content officer, Scott Gimple.

“There is a story behind it that will be told,” Gimple revealed to Entertainment Weekly.

“But Rick is in very different circumstances, and it isn’t just geographic. Obviously, there’s a lot going on, and that armor that she wears is part of a big story with her.”

As for what the bigger picture will be regarding Michonne and her outfit remains to be seen, and it is very likely we won’t find out anything more until the Rick and Michonne spinoff series drops sometime next year.

All seasons of The Walking Dead are now available on AMC and AMC+.