The Walking Dead: Maggie pulls a knife on Negan in first-look pics for Dead City

The Walking Dead is coming to a close shortly, but fans shouldn’t be sad that all of the stories involving their favorite characters will be ending.

Because AMC has already greenlit several new spinoffs that will include some of the most-loved characters.

Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) will be getting a limited series to tie up their loose ends.

Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) will also be heading to France to chase fast zombies.

Finally, the most unlikeliest of duos — Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) — will wind up in New York City after the close of Season 11 of The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead: Dead City is set to premiere next year, and AMC has just released several new images — one of which shows Maggie holding a knife to Negan’s throat.

New images for Dead City are released

Ever since Negan bashed in the head of Maggie’s husband, Glenn (Steven Yeun), the pair have been arch-enemies.

Over the years, things have mellowed for Negan and he has pretty much redeemed himself for everyone else.

But Maggie still doesn’t trust him even though they keep getting thrust together in Season 11 of The Walking Dead.

Now, when they head to New York, it looks like things have not changed in the least when one of the new images shows Maggie threatening Negan with a knife.

It is unclear yet why Maggie has beef with Negan at this point in Dead City, but another image shows her standing next to Negan, also implying they may be getting along by that point in the new show.

All we know about the new series is that the pair wind up in Manhattan, which has been shut off from the mainland since the beginning of the zombie apocalypse. This means that the people surviving there have had to learn how to deal with the undead, using ingenious methods such as incorporating zip lines between buildings.

Images also introduce new characters

Along with the photos showing Maggie and Negan, some new characters have also been introduced.

One pic shows Maggie talking to a man simply listed as “Bartender” in the image credits. This does not bode well for this guy if AMC doesn’t even credit him with a name.

Although the name is capitalized, so maybe this is a nickname of this character — we can only hope at this point.

Alongside this, Trey Santiago-Hudson as Jano is also shown with Maggie and Negan as they all peer at something high up but out of shot in the picture. As yet, little is known about Juno.

As pointed out by Fansided, Gaius Charles, Mahina Napoleon, Zeljko Ivanek, Jonathan Higginbotham, Karina Ortiz, Caleb Reese Paul, Aixa Kendrick, Eleanor Reissa, Michael Anthony, Randy Gonzalez, Mahina Napoleon, David Chen, Alex Huynh, John Wu, and Alex Borlo will also be joining the cast lineup for The Walking Dead: Dead City.

The Walking Dead: Dead City will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.