The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan shares touching update of last day on set

Jeffrey Dean Morgan stars as Negan, as seen in Episode 12 of The Walking Dead Season 8. Pic credit: AMC/Gene Page

While Season 11B of The Walking Dead is about to conclude on Sunday night, there are still eight more episodes airing before the series wraps for good.

However, on-set, filming has already concluded. Walking Dead special effects and director Greg Nicotero has already shared a special clip filmed of him and actor Norman Reedus (who portrays Daryl Dixon in the TV series) on the last day of filming.

Now, Jeffrey Dean Morgan has shared a picture and discussed his last day on set.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan shares last day on set thoughts

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who portrays Negan in The Walking Dead, took to Instagram to share a touching pic and talk about his last day of filming for the hit zombie apocalypse series.

The black and white image shows Morgan seated on a wooden bench as he holds his Whisperer mask and looks back mournfully at the camera. Judging by this, the image is not actually from the last day of filming but, rather, a snap from an earlier season when Negan was involved with the Whisperers.

A man stands behind Morgan with a clapperboard, and a camera is also shown off to one side. In the background, a section of woods can be seen.

“My last day,” Morgan wrote in the caption before adding a heartfelt message.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“Thanks to everyone. No words beyond that… it’s just going to take a bit to process it all. What a ride it’s been. Huge love to cast and crew… and as far as all you that watch @amcthewalkingdead? Thank you probably doesn’t cover it, but it’s all I got. Xxxjd&negan.”

The actor then noted that the photo was captured by Duane Charles Manwiller, who is listed as the current director of photography for The Walking Dead on his Instagram account.

Various cast members also commented on the actor’s Instagram post. Alanna Masterson (Tara), Pollyanna McIntosh (Jadis/Anne), and Samantha Morton (Alpha) shared emojis to show their love.

Pic credit: @alannamasterson/@pollyannamcintosh/@jeffreydeanmorgan/Instagram

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will be the last

While Season 11 of The Walking Dead will be the final season, AMC already has plenty more to come from this universe.

Pic credit: @samanthamorton/Instagram

Currently, Fear the Walking Dead is about to head into the second half of its seventh season and has been confirmed for an eighth season.

On top of this, the network is planning two spinoff shows based on existing characters from The Walking Dead. The first will feature Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), and the second will star Negan and Maggie (Lauren Cohan).

In addition to this, Tales from The Walking Dead will be an anthology series that will delve into various characters, including ones we have already met before.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.