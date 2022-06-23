The Walking Dead: Here’s when it’s likely a premiere date will be announced for final episodes

Ross Marquand as Aaron and Seth Gilliam as Father Gabriel, as seen in Episode 16 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Fans of AMC’s long-standing zombie apocalypse series, The Walking Dead, are both eagerly anticipating and dreading the next installment of the TV show.

Season 11 has already aired 16 episodes, which is normally an entire season for the series. However, AMC has decided to wrap things up with Season 11 so an extra eight episodes have been filmed.

Now, viewers are anxiously awaiting the news of when the final part of Season 11 will drop.

The Walking Dead seasons normally premiere each October

Judging by previous seasons of The Walking Dead, it is expected the final installment will air sometime in October.

The network has consistently premiered each new season in October, with the first eight episodes airing then and a hiatus of the show until February, when they dropped the second half of each season.

This changed a little thanks to the global coronavirus pandemic which saw the series having to take a significant break due to this. However, Season 11 still dropped in October of last year, which was one year after it should have.

The network also had to delay the Season 10 finale episode as production had not yet concluded when the pandemic struck.

So, many fans are already keeping their Sunday nights free in October in anticipation of an announcement by AMC.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

But when will that announcement come?

Norman Reedus stars as Daryl Dixon in Episode 15 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

A Season 11 announcement might be imminent

According to Fansided, an announcement regarding the final installment of Season 11 of The Walking Dead could come as early as next month.

Every year, the San Diego Comic-Con event is the pinnacle when it comes to news and announcements for eveything relating to TV shows, movies, comics, games, and their associated fandoms.

This year, the San Diego Comic-Con will occur on July 21-24 and The Walking Dead will be making an appearance there, as they do most years.

In previous years, AMC has shared new footage for the upcoming season by way of a special trailer. It is expected this will also occur this year and that, very likely, a premiere date for Season 11C will also be revealed at the end of the clip.

As yet, there is no official word from the network that this will happen but it seems very likely judged on previous events.

Fansided also notes that an “epic live finale fan event” would be hosted by AMC in November, indicating that the final episode will drop at some point in that month, which also bodes well for an October start for the remaining eight episodes of The Walking Dead.

The remainder of Season 11 of The Walking Dead will air later in 2022.