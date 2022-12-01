The Walking Dead: Even with three new spinoffs, Scott M. Gimple wants more

Scott M. Gimple is the chief content officer for The Walking Dead universe. Pic credit: AMC/Jordin Althaus

AMC’s original zombie apocalypse series, The Walking Dead, has concluded with its eleventh season. However, that doesn’t mean the show is officially dead and buried.

Fear the Walking Dead is a spinoff series that follows entirely new characters in a different part of the US and is now heading into its eighth season.

Along with that, there are three new spinoffs in development.

The Walking Dead: Dead City will continue telling Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) story as they head to Manhattan.

Also included is a Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) series that will head to France and a limited series featuring Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), who have been separated for seasons now.

However, The Walking Dead’s chief content officer, Scott M. Gimple, would love to see many more spinoffs on top of these already established ones.

Norman Reedus stars as Daryl Dixon in his upcoming spinoff series. Pic credit: AMC

Fans can expect more Walking Dead spinoffs

In a recent interview posted to the AMC blog, Gimple revealed that he has plenty more planned for The Walking Dead universe, should he get his way.

He firstly explained that he would like to see “more Tales [of The Walking Dead] episodes or limited series or spin-offs.”

“I have a lot of dreams of doing more,” Gimple added.

“Right now, we’re concentrating on these, but give us a little while and I hope that we can jump into other characters. In some ways, we are working on some, but we’re not urgently working on them. We want to get these shows up on their feet and then start widening out the world again.”

Judging by this statement, it looks like Gimple has a long-term plan for this universe and might include entirely new characters in some of the spinoffs.

Samantha Morton as Dee/Alpha and Scarlett Blum as Young Lydia, as seen in Tales of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Curtis Bonds Baker

Old faces could turn up in new Walking Dead spinoffs

Along with new spinoffs that see main characters heading off into new locations alone or in pairs, Gimple would like to include various other characters in these new TV shows.

“I mean we very well might. There is that as well. We are trying to have this continuous world. The thing about The Walking Dead that makes it The Walking Dead are the characters. We love these characters and I really want to see more of them and work with more of them.”

In addition to adding characters to the upcoming spinoffs, Gimple would also like to add more of the familiar faces to Tales of The Walking Dead, should it be renewed by AMC for a second season.

All seasons of The Walking Dead are now available on AMC and AMC+.