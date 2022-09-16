The Walking Dead Daryl Dixon Spinoff: Daryl will wake up in Europe with no idea of how he got there

Norman Reedus stars as Daryl Dixon in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Jace Downs

Ever since it was revealed that there was a Daryl Dixon spinoff series in development, fans of The Walking Dead have been eagerly awaiting further details.

Already, we know that Daryl (Norman Reedus) will wind up in Europe. This was revealed after the news broke that Melissa McBride would no longer be involved with the new series.

This tidbit of information got fans wondering if the upcoming TV show would be somehow linked to the final scene in The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

In that limited series, it was revealed that France had fast zombies, and The Walking Dead’s Chief Content Officer, Scott Gimple, has since confirmed that this is exactly what Daryl will be dealing with in Europe.

A trailer for the final installment of The Walking Dead has also introduced the concept of smarter walkers, so many fans assumed this would be the link that saw Daryl heading overseas.

However, it appears that is not the case now.

Daryl has memory loss when he arrives in Europe

According to a recent article by Entertainment Weekly, Daryl will wake up in Europe with no memory of how — or why — he’s there.

“[The Daryl Dixon Spinoff follows] Daryl as he wakes up and finds himself somewhere on the European continent and tries to piece together what happened,” AMC president Dan McDermott said.

“How did he get here? How’s he going to get home?”

While this is an exciting concept, it was not the original plan for the new spinoff. In fact, it went through several stages of planning before the writers settled on this concept.

Norman Reedus stars as Daryl Dixon, as seen in Episode 10 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Daryl Dixon spinoff will be ‘way different’

Along with fast walkers, the Daryl Dixon TV show will be very different from the original series, which has run for eleven seasons in total and will premiere the final installment on October 2.

And that’s not just because The Walking Dead is changing countries as a way to explore the zombie apocalypse, either.

“We knew we wanted to make a show that went in the opposite direction,” Norman Reedus revealed to Entertainment Weekly.

“Just because we didn’t want to do the same thing. So that’s what we’re doing. And it’s going to be way different. The story’s way different. The characters are way different. There’s a different tone, there’s different light, there’s a different sound. It’s a whole different vibe.”

Now viewers will just have to wait until the new series drops next year in order to piece together the jigsaw puzzle of how Daryl wound up in Europe.

The Daryl Dixon spinoff series will air on AMC in 2023.