The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley’s death may not have been a suicide

There has been a new twist in the suspected suicide of The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley.

The 31-year-old actor was found dead in his car on January 26, the result of an apparent gunshot wound. Police initially said the death was likely a result of Moseley taking his own life.

Now, there seems to be some doubt regarding this initial ruling.

Family members speak out

When Moses first went missing, it was his family members who went searching in a desperate attempt to locate him as they had not heard from him in days.

While the cops initially suspected suicide, Moses’ family members have always insisted that something fishy was going on. A report by TMZ just days after the actor’s death saw claims that he may have been kidnapped for up to three days before being killed.

According to the news article, Moses’ sister, Teerea Kimbro, insisted that her brother was in a place in his life where he loved what was happening with his career and would never have decided to opt-out.

She also noted that he had a booking for the Monday before police discovered his body, and she believes he would never have missed the taping.

At the time, Police Captain Randy Lee told TMZ that Moses’ death was “being investigated as a possible suicide, however, detectives are following any and all available avenues and not ruling anything out.”

More things don’t add up, according to the family

Besides Teerea insisting that her brother would never have died by suicide due to him being happy with where he was in life, a family member has also commented on other parts of the investigation that don’t add up, according to TMZ.

According to them, investigators have described the “blood splatter, the way the bullet entered Moses’ skull, and his grip on the gun as not necessarily aligning with suicide.”

The same family member also stated that the fatal bullet wound entered under the left eye and did not exit the skull, which was not a normal thing to happen in a suicide attempt. It is also believed that the actor had a “loose” grip on the gun, indicating that it had possibly been placed there after death.

Moseley’s talent manager Gail Tassell also told The Sun that they believed Moses had not taken his own life, noting that the organized taping would occur after a visit to Teerea’s house.

“Moses was very close to his sister and they spoke several times a day every day,” Tassell said.

“He was at her house in the morning and left to go to a taping service to get taped for an audition. Moses never had his phone off and was always very quick to respond to text messages, emails, and phone calls.”

The police still maintain this is an open investigation.

Moses was most known to fans of The Walking Dead as one of Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) captive walkers. He also starred in many other TV shows, including Watchmen, Queen of the South, and American Soul.

On the big screen, he starred in Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies and in an uncredited role in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, among many others.

He was also a motivational speaker and an author of two books, with a third on the way.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.