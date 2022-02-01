The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley dead at age 31

Moses J. Moseley starred as Walker Mike in The Walking Dead. Pic credit: @mosesmoseley/Instagram

Fans of AMC’s The Walking Dead are today mourning the loss of Moses J. Mosely, who portrayed one of Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) two walkers used as protection when first introduced in the hit zombie apocalypse series.

Moses was only 31 at the time of his death when his body was discovered on Wednesday after a family member filed a missing person’s report.

Moses J. Moseley went missing on Sunday

According to the family member who filed the report with the police, they had not heard from the actor since Sunday. After trying several hospitals in the area to no avail, the missing person’s report was filed on Wednesday morning.

OnStar was then contacted and Moseley’s vehicle was found shortly after, according to TMZ, who first broke the news.

The car was located in the Hudson Bridge area of Stockbridge, GA. It was here that Moseley’s body was found and the family member reports that he died as a result of a gunshot wound.

At the initial time of publication of the TMZ article, the police were actively investigating all avenues in regard to Moseley’s death, including foul play. However, a new update now suggests that law enforcement are “investigating as a possible suicide.”

Danai Gurira as Michonne and Moses J. Moseley as Walker Mike, as seen in The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Moses J. Moseley portrayed Walker Mike in The Walking Dead

Moses portrayed one of the two walker guards that Michonne used as a walker deterrent when she was first introduced in The Walking Dead.

These two characters had their lower jaws and arms removed in order to make them less dangerous to Michonne. However, when they were led around on chains, their scent protected Michonne from any roaming lurkers.

Moses also starred in many other TV shows, including Watchmen, Queen of the South, and American Soul. On the big screen, he starred in Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies and in an uncredited role in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, among many others.

Several horror movies and shorts are also in various stages of completion for Moses. Descending and Hank are both in post-production, whereas Cadillac Respect is currently filming and Check-In is still in the early stages of development.

Moses was active on social media and his most recent Instagram post was his inclusion in the 10-year challenge. This is where people share pictures of themself at a 10-year interval.

Another recent post reveals just how much the actor appeared to be looking forward to 2022.

“I just want to say thank you to The Most High and everyone who helped make this year the most successful year of my life!” Moseley wrote in the caption.

“I know 2022 is going to be even better. Wishing everyone a happy, safe and prosperous New Year! May this year bring us all everything we desire and more!”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.