The View’s Joy Behar issues a bold warning ahead of Thanksgiving: ‘Don’t stab your husband!’

Joy Behar recently took her job as moderator seriously and issued a stern warning during a cooking segment on The View.

Joy Behar moderates on Fridays instead of Whoopi Goldberg, as the veteran host takes a long weekend each week.

Joy is often the comedic relief on The View, especially during the heated political season, as was evidenced when her electronic watch went off during a live show, and she made jokes about it.

During a recent cooking segment with Alex Guarnaschelli, Joy offered stern advice rather than a joke while promoting the chef’s new cookbook, Italian American Forever.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, Joy has been under fire recently for her outspokenness during live shows, so this current outburst from her is not uncommon.

This time, Joy shared a harrowing tale about why this advice was needed ahead of Thanksgiving dinner this year since so many will be in their kitchens cooking.

Joy blurts out, ‘Don’t stab your husband’ during a cooking segment

Food Network veteran Alex Guarnashelli was on a recent episode of The View while promoting her new cookbook, Italian American Forever: Classic Recipes for Everything You Want to Eat: A Cookbook.

The segment turned scary when one of the ladies at the table asked how to cut a butternut squash. Even for the most experienced cooks, this task is daunting, and the question was valid.

Alex explained to the ladies, “It’s…how you go about your day, get a big knife.”

It was then that Joy blurted out while looking at Ana Navarro, “Don’t stab your husband!”

Joy took over the conversation and explained, “A couple of years ago, I got what they call Avocado Hand. Be very careful when you cut an avocado. I stabbed myself. I had to go to the hospital, yes.”

Joy finished, “But, there is a thing called Avocado Hand. A lot of people do it. A lot of stupid people like me.”

Joy’s avocado injury happened in 2018 and was quite severe and involved I.V. antibiotics to prevent infection. The warning to be careful over the Thanksgiving holidays is a timely reminder that while tensions can get high, it is best not to stab anyone.

The View’s chef, Jackie Bakula, shows what happened behind the scenes

During that cooking segment, Alex from the Food Network did not cook her recipes for The View.

The View’s chef, Jackie Backula, shared how that segment came from a behind-the-scenes perspective.

The recipes look great, and I will add them to my collection.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.