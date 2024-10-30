The Talk hosts celebrate final Halloween as legendary singers, Jerry O’Connell’s choice confuses fans

The Talk hosts are getting ready to celebrate their final Halloween episode as the CBS show nears the end of its run.

In just a few weeks, Jerry O’Connell, Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and Natalie Morales will soon say goodbye to the CBS talk show.

However, before they sign off, the hosts are pulling out all the stops to go out with a bang and give fans an entertaining time.

That includes the upcoming Halloween episode.

The hosts took on the alter egos of famous singers, and no option was off limits.

The official Instagram for The Talk revealed the costumes ahead of the episode, and Jerry’s look left fans a bit confused.

The IG share consists of several photos, starting with a group shot that reveals the hosts dressed as their legendary singers. Then, each host gets a solo shot to get an up-close look at the costumes.

Akbar transformed into MC Hammer, Sheryl became Rick James, and Amanda Kloots morphed into Britney Spears. Rounding out the group were Natalie Morales taking on Pitbull and Jerry O’Connell as Cher.

The group looked amazing, that’s for sure, but some fans were confused by Jerry’s costume. Jerry becoming Cher didn’t come off as quickly to fans as the rest of the hosts’ costumes did.

Some in the comments section of the Instagram post were left scratching their heads about his choice.

“Jerry’s the only one I can’t figure out😳,” read one comment.

A different user agreed, writing, “I can’t figure out who Jerry is either.”

A user even wanted to know if Jerry was dressed up as Gwen Stefani.

Jerry O’Connell addresses Cher costume on The Talk

The entire The Talk cast opened up to People magazine about their choices for the final Halloween episode of the talk show. Jerry didn’t hold back sharing why he dressed up as Cher.

“I love Cher. I mean, Cher is America, Cher is television, Cher is music, Cher is movies. To get ready for this, I watched Moonstruck. I highly suggest everyone watches Moonstruck. I watched an iconic interview with her and David Letterman. I highly suggest everybody watch that. The woman’s an icon,” he shared with the weekly magazine.

Jerry also admitted that it felt pretty powerful to step into Cher’s shoes for a day, even if it was just for fun.

One thing Jerry learned was that walking in heels is very hard, and it has given a newfound respect for women who wear them every day.

The Talk Halloween episode will undoubtedly be one for the books, so make sure to tune in.

The Talk airs weekdays on CBS.