The Sandman on Netflix: Release date, cast and teaser of Neil Gaiman’s comic book adaptation

Netflix has shared the first look at their television adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman ahead of its premiere.

This series is the latest adaptation of Gaiman’s work, which has produced the movie Stardust, Starz television series American Gods, Amazon-produced TV series Good Omens and Netflix’s series Lucifer.

After many years of attempting to develop a film adaptation of The Sandman, the focus shifted toward television, with Netflix picking up the series in 2019.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO passed up on the series due to the “massive price tag,” but Netflix picked it up.

The publication stated that Netflix has the ambition to create a franchise similar to Game of Thrones or Amazon’s upcoming Lord of the Rings with their adaptation of the DC comic.

Here is everything we know about the release date, cast, and plot.

The Sandman teaser explained

In the first look of the upcoming Netflix series, occultists attempt to conjure and capture Death. However, they summon Dream, who Tom Sturridge plays in the lead role.

“We will summon and imprison Death,” Charles Dance says in the teaser in which he portrays charlatan occultist Roderick Burgess.

“The Lord of Dreams has been summoned, and captured, by mortal men,” Netflix says about the teaser, adding: “Once free from his captivity, this eternal ruler of Dreams will realize that his troubles are only just beginning.”

According to IMBD, the synopsis of the series is about “a wizard attempting to capture Death to bargain for eternal life traps her younger brother Dream instead. Fearful for his safety, the wizard kept him imprisoned in a glass bottle for decades. After his escape, Dream, also known as Morpheus, goes on a quest for his lost objects of power.”

When does Netflix release The Sandman?

In the Netflix Tudum event, the streaming platform did not give away the release date but said the series is coming soon.

According to TV Guide, filming wrapped up in August 2021; therefore, fans should expect the first season in the first quarter of 2022.

How many episodes of The Sandman are there?

Neil Gaiman, who is an executive producer on the upcoming series, said there would be 11 episodes in 2019.

The first season will be eleven episodes.

However, it is unclear if their plans have changed since then.

The Sandman cast

In The Sandman, Tom Sturridge plays Dream, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, and Narcos star Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian. Charles Dance plays Roderick Burgess, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, and Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain.

Netflix released the complete list of cast members below:

Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Patton Oswalt, Joely Richardson, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Niamh Walsh, Kyo Ra, Razane Jammal, and Sandra James Young will co-star alongside Tom Sturridge and Gwendolyn Christie in The Sandman!

The first look will likely get the graphic novel fans excited, but it will be a few months before Netflix releases a full-length trailer.

The Sandman official release date is TBD by Netflix.