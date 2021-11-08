The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The Righteous Gemstones. Pic credit: HBO

The Righteous Gemstones was a shocking HBO series that took the idea of organized religion and threw it into a crazy comedy.

Created by Danny McBride, the good news is that The Righteous Gemstones will be back for another season.

Here is everything we know so far about The Righteous Gemstones Season 2.

This article provides everything that is known about The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones?

The great news is that The Righteous Gemstones will be back for a second season.

The news was sent out in a press release by HBO and not only is it coming back, but it will be here really soon.

Release date latest: When does The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 come out?

The Righteous Gemstones will return to HBO on January 9, 2022.

Not only that\ but there will be two new episodes that hit that day. After that, there will be seven more thirty-minute episodes, airing weekly.

The episodes will debut on HBO and fans can then stream them on HBO Max.

Here is a look at The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 trailer:

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 cast updates

Season two returning cast includes Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, the oldest son of the Gemstones family, and someone who looks like he is ready to take over the empire.

Adam Devine (Pitch Perfect) is Kelvin Gemstone, the youngest Gemstones sibling, someone who was stuck working with the youth ministries, but wanted something more.

Edi Patterson (HBO’s Vice Principals) is Judy Gemstone, the only Gemstones daughter, and someone who wanted to prove that she could take charge like her brothers, but often fell short.

John Goodman (HBO’s Treme, The Connors) is Eli Gemstone, the father of the Gemstones children. He built an empire with his Church alongside his wife, only for her to die and leave him with nothing left but his empire.

Cassidy Freeman (Longmire) is Amber Gemstone, Jesse’s wife. In the start of the first season, she seemed oblivious to her husband’s vices, but she learned about his infidelities, but wanted to keep her wealth and position, and took control of their marriage.

Tony Cavalero (School of Rock) is Keefe Chambers, Kelvin’s roommate, and devout follower.

Tim Baltz (Drunk History) is BJ, Judy’s weak-willed fiance.

Skyler Gisondo (Booksmart) is Gideon Gemstone, Jesse’s oldest son who moved away and in Season 1 returned to try to rob his family.

Greg Alan Williams (Greenleaf) is Martin Imari, Eli’s right-hand man.

Also returning is recurring stars Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, Jody Hill as Levi, Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont as Pontious Gemstone, and Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone.

There are also a few big names joining the cast.

Jason Schwartzman (Fargo) is showing up as a character named Thaniel Block, Eric Roberts (Suits) as Junior, Eric Andre (Bad Trip) as Lyle Lissons and Jessica Lowe (Miracle Workers) as Lindy Lissons.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 spoilers

The first season of The Righteous Gemstones introduced fans to the Gemstones family.

The story picked up years after Aimee-Leigh Gemstone died and her husband Eli Gemstone carried on the church they built, building it into a religious empire that made the family a lot of money.

Then problems came to town.

A group of thieves showed up, with Eli’s grandson Skyler agreeing to help them break into the church and steal a large amount of money from the safe.

However, Jesse caught them in action, chased them down, and believed he accidentally killed one of the thieves.

The man survived though and decided he was going to blackmail Jesse as he had a tape of the Church man at a party with hookers and cocaine. This eventually came in between Jesse and his wife, but she took control and let him know what would happen to him if this happened again.

A secondary storyline saw Aimee-Leigh Gemstone’s brother showing up in town (Walton Goggins) and demand support and the ability to preach at a Gemstone authorized church.

By the end of The Righteous Gemstones Season 1, the entire family fell apart but refused to give up and pushed forward.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 seems to be pushing the family into another crazy situation.

Based on the trailer, Jesse wants to prepare to take over for his father and has made a move their show to Digital Demand, with their own 24-7 streaming network.

They then got an offer from the Lissons (who ruled the West) to join forces with the Gemstones (who rule the East) to combine forces and see what God’s synergy could do for them.

It also appears that Jason Schwartzman and Eric Roberts might be joining as bad guys and Adam Devine’s Kelvin now has a GOD Squad group of muscle men he tours with.

Needless to say, The Righteous Gemstones should be as crazy and irreverent as ever.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 will premiere on HBO on January 9, 2022.