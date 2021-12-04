The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein on Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Pic credit: Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premiered on Amazon Prime Video in March 2017.

Since that release, which was an eight episode first season that was split into two releases, Prime has released a 10-episode second season in 2018 and an eight episode third season in 2019.

Now, two years later, fans are about to finally get a new season.

Here is everything we know so far about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4.

Here is everything we know so far about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel?

It has been a long time since The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel aired in December 2019.

Fans at the time didn’t have to wait long to learn there would be a new season. One week after the third season premiered, Amazon announced it renewed The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for a fourth season.

“It’s time for an encore. #MrsMaisel is returning for Season 4!,” the company wrote on its Twitter page.

It's time for an encore. #MrsMaisel is returning for Season 4! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/1f0V4oEXuB — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) December 12, 2019

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been a worldwide phenomenon, and Season 3 has been no exception, with the series’ most-watched opening weekend ever,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a statement.

“We’re so happy that our Prime Video customers will get to see Midge’s story continue in Season 4. [Executive producers Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino] have created such funny, charming, relatable characters, all with their inimitable wit and eye for detail.”

Release date latest: When does The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 come out?

“We were thrilled to hear that for the fourth time, we do not have to pack up and vacate the premises,” the producers said in a statement.

“We’d like to thank Amazon for all their faith and support, their partnership and enthusiasm, and for letting us hang with our favorite people, the cast and crew of Maisel, for a little while longer.”

However, it took a little longer than expected. Now, after over two years, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will return.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 premieres on February 18, 2022.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 cast updates

Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Luke Kirby, and Jane Lynch will all be back for the new season.

They will also be joined by prolific director John Waters who will also be playing an undisclosed role.

Also joining in on the fun are Gilmore Girls alums Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s creator Amy Sherman-Palladino also created Gilmore Girls.

It was also casting that was planned since early in the show’s history.

“Don’t think it has not been discussed!” she said of bringing in Ventimiglia. “It’s got to be the right part. It can’t be just a cameo. It’s got to have some meat to it. And it’s also got to be a time when he can shave and cut his hair into a 1950s-period look. But the reuniting will definitely happen.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 spoilers

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has won 20 Emmy’s and Golden Globes over three seasons, including wins for Best Comedy Series

Here is the synopsis for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4:

“It’s 1960, and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.”

In Season 3, Midge hit the road to open for Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) and realized that it takes a lot more than she expected to get her comedy career going.

Susie (Borstein) attempted to expand her efforts as a manager, while trying to give Midge her best. Joel (Michael Zegen) pursued his dream of opening a nightclub, with numerous complications, while trying to make sense of his feelings for Midge.

Midge’s parents, Abe (Tony Shaloub) and Rose (Marin Hinkle), faced new challenges after Abe’s resignation from Columbia and Rose’s struggles with her family inheritance.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 poster. Pic credit: Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 teasers

At the end of 2021, Prime Video released a bunch of teaser trailers for the new season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The first teaser has Midge (Rachael Brosnahan) and her manager Susie (Alex Borstein) sitting in a diner, discussing her career.

The second teaser has Midge (Rachael Brosnahan) moving back in with her parents (Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle) for a fresh start

The third teaser for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel shows Susie (Alex Borstein) as she prepares to start her talent agency in a new office.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 will premiere on Prime Video on February 18, 2022.