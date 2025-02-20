‘The Joy Behar Show?’ The View fans react to Whoopi Goldberg’s absence

The View is changing this winter, with hosts coming and going so often that fans don’t know who will be there on any given day.

Whoopi Goldberg took an extended time off recently while she showcased her new look at the Paris Fashion Week.

During that time, Joy Behar stepped up into the moderator position that Whoopi typically holds on The View.

Upon her return, Whoopi revealed more “secret news” that could take her away from the show, leaving Joy Behar in charge once again.

The live episode of The View came to a standstill when Whoopi shared that she would present at the Oscars next month, forcing a long trip across the country.

Whoopi recently disappeared from The View once again, and this time, Joy, who stepped up as moderator for her friend, shared that sickness was the culprit.

Fans react to the ‘Joy Behar show’ while Whoopi is gone

After Joy took over on The View as moderator for the absent Whoopi, she had to take her own time off while she was sick from overwork.

Shortly after her return, Whoopi called in sick on The View, and Joy announced that she contracted the flu.

With another week of Joy Behar leading the cast and running the ladies, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, fans started to comment.

On a public Facebook group, fans of The View shared their comments about Joy Behar.

One said, “It’s going to be the Joy Behar show all week.” The fan ended with a grimacing emoji, meaning they were not looking forward to a week without Whoopi as she recovers.

Other fans shared their feelings about the matter. One said, “I like joy as a comedian…but I dismiss her political views.” Others felt differently from the original poster.

One fan enthusiastically said, “I love Joy Behar!” One last fan in the sampling said, “Good.”

It may be the “Joy Behar show” this week while Whoopi recovers from the flu. Get better soon, Whoopi!

Joy and Brian Teta speak about The View’s 30th anniversary

The View is in Season 28 now, and a special anniversary is coming soon. The fall of 2026 will usher in Season 30 of The View, and people are already discussing it.

Joy appeared on the podcast The View: Behind the Table and spoke to Brian Teta, the executive producer of The View, about the anniversary.

Brian is a fan of creating a documentary about the thirty seasons of The View since there have been so many hosts and guests during its long run on the air.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.