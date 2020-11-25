The Expanse renewed for Season 6 ahead of Season 5 premiere

The Expanse will get a sixth and final season of the hit sci-fi series.

Earlier this month, Amazon released a first-look at The Expanse’s fifth season, including some photos and a trailer for the season.

Now, before the season even starts, fans can feel comfortable that The Expanse Season 5 will not be the end and there will be one more season coming to Amazon Prime Video after that.

The Expanse renewed for Season 6

IGN reported on Tuesday that Amazon Prime Video has renewed The Expanse for Season 6.

“The dedication and artistry of everyone who helps bring The Expanse to the screen is incredible,” showrunner Naren Shankar said in a statement. “Our fans are awesome, and we cannot wait to get rolling on Season Six!”

The Expanse, which is based on a series of novels by James A. Corey, is set in the future where humans have colonized most of the solar system. However, tensions are rising between Earth, Mars, and the outer planets.

The series has consisted of seasons that mostly cover the storyline of each of the first books of the series. If that follows, and Season 5 is an adaptation of the fifth book (Nemesis Games), then the series should end with the story told in the sixth book, Babylon’s Ashes.

This actually makes sense as the seventh book takes place 30 years later, so the story of these characters effectively ends in that book, and the sixth season should mark that end.

Amazon also promises a conclusive end to the series.

“We’re very happy we can give the incredibly loyal and passionate fans of The Expanse the satisfying conclusion to the series that they deserve,” Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios said. “We know they’ll love how Seasons Five and Six unfold.”

The Expanse Season 5 trailer

According to the synopsis, Season 5 of the series picks up as multitudes of humans leave the solar system in search of new homes and vast fortunes on the Earth-like worlds beyond the alien Ring, and a heavy price for centuries of exploitation of the Belt finally comes due and a reckoning is at hand.

For the crew of the Rocinante and the leaders of the Inner Planets and the Belt, the past and present converge, bringing forth personal challenges that have wide-reaching repercussions throughout the Solar System.

The fifth season of The Expanse premieres on Wednesday, December 16, and there will be new episodes weekly until the end of the season, which will be on February 3, 2021.

