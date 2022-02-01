The Curse of Oak Island preview: It all starts heating up at the Money Pit as the ‘big dig’ finally begins

Marty Lagina doesn’t want to waste any more time when it comes to digging up the Oak Island treasure. Pic credit: History

This week, The Curse of Oak Island team will finally see delivery of some heavy machinery, which means they can now devote the majority of their energy to digging up the treasure at the Money Pit. But it seems like they may have some loose ends to tie up first.

It’s looking like a fairly action-packed episode on the island this week. We have the commencement of the “big dig” at the Money Pit, but there’s also the results for some carbon-14 dating, and Gary Drayton actually finds another coin. There’s also one last final excavation at the swamp, and there’s the discovery of a “remarkable ancient artifact.”

The guys finally receive delivery of at least four 10-foot steel caissons, which means ROC Equipment and Vanessa Lucido are back on the island and the Fellowship of the Dig is about to embark on what could be its biggest excavation ever! Or, as Marty Lagina puts it in a preview, they are “about to embark on the real treasure hunt.”

Viewers can expect to see the team put the finishing touches on planning and preparation, but it’s clear that the guys will be super eager to get going with the work as soon as possible. A preview indicates that there’s excitement in the air, and a beaming Marty says, “there is definitely, without a doubt, gold down there.”

Also, on this episode, even before the ‘big dig’ has begun, it looks like the regular drill team has found something at the Money Pit. Geologist Terry Matheson thinks they’ve hit yet another tunnel, which can only help add more valuable information to the cause as they begin their major excavation.

Gary Drayton finds another ancient coin

Meanwhile, a very excitable metal detectorist in the form of Gary Drayton, along with Rick Lagina, has unearthed another coin! This is the second coin in a month! A couple of weeks ago, Gary and Michael John found what they believed to be a British 17th-century coin on lot 32, and this new coin looks very similar.

We are yet to see the results of the analysis of the previous coin, and now, they’ve another to add to the growing collection.

Gary Drayton has detected yet another old coin on Oak Island.

Carbon-14 dating reveals an artifact is ‘old, old, old’

Speaking of results, Craig Tester will be in the War Room revealing the outcome of some carbon-14 dating done on a mystery artifact. In a preview, he says, “One time frame – old, old, old.”

The History Channel descriptor for the episode gives an indication of how this episode might be a bit frantic, it reads:

“As the team races to uncover the swamp’s secrets while they prepare for the biggest, most strategic drilling project yet, they are shocked when they recover a remarkable ancient artifact.”

This artifact could be the coin that Gary and Rick discover, or it could be something else entirely. Can’t wait to find out.

The Curse of Oak Island airs at 9/8c on History.