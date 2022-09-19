Tales of The Walking Dead recap: Scary ghost story or merely hallucinations?

Julie Carmen stars as La Doña in Episode 6 of Tales of The Walking Dead Season 1. Pic credit: AMC/Curtis Bonds Baker

Welcome to the final installment of Season 1 of Tales of The Walking Dead.

Already, viewers have gotten to see a wide variety of new characters and one very familiar one.

From doomsday preppers to annoying bosses, and nature documentaries, the show has offered vastly different stories for fans of the original series to chomp down on.

Last week we even got a murder mystery. Now, we end Season 1 with a ghost story.

Eric (Danny Ramirez) and Idalia (Daniella Pineda) have been living it rough to survive the zombie apocalypse, but they have managed to reach a secure location.

There’s just one problem — the woman who lives there doesn’t like them and won’t let them stay.

Daniella Pineda as Idalia and Danny Ramirez as Eric, as seen in Episode 6 of Tales of The Walking Dead Season 1. Pic credit: AMC/Curtis Bonds Baker

La Doña is in the house

La Doña (Julie Carmen) owns a house set deep in the woods, surrounded by a stone wall. An excellent place to live during the zombie apocalypse, right?

Except when Eric and Idalia let themselves in and start demanding they can stay longer than one night.

While Idalia seems happy to follow the rules of La Doña, also known by locals as a bruja or witch, Eric just wants to move in there permanently. So, right from the go-get, he’s a major d***he.

And lucky for him, he and the homeowner get into an argument, and La Doña suddenly up and dies.

Perfect timing, right?

Except, La Doña instantly settles in to ruin their fun from the afterlife.

Daniella Pineda stars as Idalia in Episode 6 of Tales of The Walking Dead Season 1. Pic credit: AMC/Curtis Bonds Baker

The haunting of La Doña’s home

Immediately, things start happening. Idalia starts hearing voices and hallucinating.

Eric, though, is just telling her it’s all in her head and to shut up and enjoy the safety.

Of course, when the same sorts of creepy things start happening to him, he immediately blames Idalia and tells her to knock it off like she is some kind of a witch.

While Idalia is happy to heed the warnings of the house and leave, Eric insists they stay in continued d***he-style, and the haunting worsens.

Honestly, I was hoping by this point in the episode that Idalia would accidentally mistake him as a hallucination and kill him, but to no avail.

Then, La Doña, who was buried in the backyard, rises from the dead and uses magic to force them to leave the house.

Except they wind up in the basement, trapped in their own hallucinations — both from the house and memories of all the horrible things they have done in the past to survive.

All the time, Eric blames Idalia for all the supernatural goings-on. I wonder if this entire episode is just a hallucination on her behalf as she grapples with all the horrible things she has done in the past to survive. The synopsis certainly suggests it too.

The pair is trapped in the basement, and a knife is pulled. While it appears the pair are battling vines and the undead, when each of them is stabbed, the scene changes, and the pair are now both lying dead on the floor, further perpetuating the fact that both of them may have suffered a mental break brought on by a night in a creepy house.

Season 1 of Tales of The Walking Dead can be viewed on AMC and AMC+.