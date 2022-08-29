Tales of The Walking Dead preview: Episode 4 sees a naturalist preferring the undead to humans

Anthony Edwards stars as Dr. Everett in Episode 4 of Tales of The Walking Dead Season 1. Pic credit: AMC/Curtis Bonds Baker

Season 1 of Tales of the Walking Dead sits at six episodes so, already, viewers are halfway through.

The series has introduced many new characters and taken a slight detour from the normal layout of the other shows set within The Walking Dead universe.

Episode 1 saw a doomsday prepper and a hippy join up to travel across the country, starting as enemies, and leaving as friends.

Then, in Episode 2, two employees that absolutely despise each other get stuck in the zombie apocalypse version of Groundhog Day, taking the show entirely out of what fans expected to see.

Episode 3 returned to normal viewing as well as returned all the way back to The Walking Dead when Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) backstory was revisited.

Now, in Episode 4 of Tales of The Walking Dead, get ready for a documentary.

Episode 4 of Tales of The Walking Dead synopsis

According to IMDb, Episode 4 is titled “Amy/Dr. Everett.” The synopsis is below.

"In a nature documentary set in the 'dead sector', a naturalist who studies walkers encounters a spirited settler; an unlikely respect is forged between the two as the settler tries to argue in favor of people taking back the land from the dead."

From this, it looks like Amy (Poppy Liu) and Dr. Everett (Anthony Edwards) will be at loggerheads during the next instalment and the new trailer reveals more about their story.

Poppy Liu stars as Amy in Episode 4 of Tales of The Walking Dead Season 1. Pic credit: AMC/Curtis Bonds Baker

New trailer for Tales of The Walking Dead is released

The clip opens with Amy in a bit of a pickle as she bangs on a door as walkers approach.

Then, Dr. Everett is introduced and he is very pro-undead and anti-humans by the looks of things.

“Humans don’t belong here,” he tells Amy but he must help her out regardless of his views.

Meanwhile, she is actually from a group that is trying to resettle the dead sector where Dr. Everett is studying the undead — or the homomortis, as he refers to them. In particular, he has been tracking one walker — or “chomper,” as Amy calls them — very closely and she calls him out on just how strange that is.

Dr. Everett also takes his line of work so seriously that he insists on letting “nature take its course” when a walker is attacking a human.

Amy is suitably horrified by this. So, as you can see already, this pair has a lot to work out.

Will they do it, though? Can they overcome their vast differences and become friends?

Only by tuning into Sunday night’s episode of Tales of The Walking Dead will reveal what happens.

