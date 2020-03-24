Supernatural Season 15 Episode 14 ‘won’t happen for a while’ after coronavirus shutdown

Last night’s newest episode of Supernatural will be the last new one for “a while”, series showrunner Andrew Dabb has revealed.

We already knew that production on the fifteenth and final season of Supernatural had been halted due to concerns over coronavirus, but hadn’t heard until now exactly how many more episodes we could expect.

Last night’s episode, entitled Destiny’s Child, was the thirteenth out of a total 20 planned episodes. Dabb clarified that 18 of the 20 episodes have wrapped filming, but that Supernatural’s post-production team has also been put on hold as part of coronavirus precautions.

Supernatural showrunner says we’ve seen the last new episode ‘for a while’

If fans are concerned that the series finale will simply be cancelled, Dabb promises that whatever comes, the Supernatural family will finish out the show. “Yes, we, The CW, and Warner Bros fully intend to return and finish the series,” tweeted Dabb. “It’s not a matter of ‘if,’ it’s a matter of ‘when.’”

Supernatural isn’t the only show on The CW facing coronavirus related delays. In fact, all shows currently in production were halted to ensure the health and safety of the cast and crews of those shows.

All the shows in production at The CW were at different stages in their filming and production process, but with the last scheduled episode of Supernatural having already aired, other CW shows are probably close to follow.

The same goes for all our favorite shows across all networks. The CW is certainly not the only company postponing production on new and ongoing shows, so now is probably a good time to catch up on all those old shows in your streaming queue.

(Clarification: We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can't be finished. However, have some special treats coming along the way– to help us all get through this.) — Andrew Dabb (@andrewdabb) March 23, 2020

(And yes, we, the CW, and Warner Bros fully intend to return and finish the series. It's not a matter of "if", it's a matter of "when.") — Andrew Dabb (@andrewdabb) March 23, 2020

Supernatural’s newest episode guest stars Danneel Ackles and Genevieve Padalecki, wives of series stars

For the moment, though, the Winchesters’ fight against God will have to take a break and last night’s episode was a good place to pause. The episode featured guest appearances by Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki’s wives, Danneel Ackles and Genevieve Padalecki, as well as the return of another familiar face, Rachel Miner ,who originally played the demon Meg.

The Winchesters also were able to save an alternate version of themselves from the destruction of another world and potentially an alternate version of their father. While the character of John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) did not appear in the episode, as the brothers and their father have been separated in their escape, the potential is out there for one last guest appearance.

However, it’s enough just to hope that a version of John Winchester is out there somewhere.

Supernatural will return on The CW for Season 15 Episode 14 at a future date.