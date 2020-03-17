Supernatural season 15 episode 12 recap: the Winchesters make a daring rescue

This week on Supernatural, the Winchesters enter their end game with God/Chuck. But first, they must save a lost friend from a dying world.

Chuck finds himself an audience of one for his monologue about all the worlds he created, all his toys, but how none brings him as much joy, disappointment, and surprise as the real, original Sam and Dean. He decides to destroy the others worlds because less is more. Time to start canceling shows, he says, all the alternate realities, subplots, and failed spin-offs.

Meanwhile, Jack has been resurrected from the dead for some kind of vague plan to kill Chuck. The Winchesters don’t know what Billie/Death’s (Lisa Berry) idea is, only that Jack can’t use his powers or else risk attracting the wrath of Chuck before they can carry out the plan.

As the boys celebrate the return of Jack with equal measures of joy and trepidation, they get a worrying call from Sheriff Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes) when she is taken hostage. She’s the bait to lure them to a meeting.

When Sam and Dean show up to save Jody, they discover that it’s Dreamwalker Kaia (Yadira Guevara-Prip) who is cashing in on their promise to help her. She has seen that her world is dying, and she needs to get home. She also reveals that Kaia, long thought dead, is alive and trapped in the Bad Place. They have to get back there and save her.

Also, did anyone else realize that Jody and Cass had never actually met before this episode? Who knew!

But Jack is the only one who can open a rift to that world, and he can’t use his powers. Jack has a watcher, a reaper named Merle (Sandra Ferens), whose job it is to keep him in line. He calls her bluff to tell Billie about breaking the rules and reasons that her only chance to stay out of trouble is to help them get away with their plan.

Merle helps them reinforce the cosmic warding around the bunker so that Jack can use his powers undetected. He opens the rift, and Sam, Dean, and Dreamwalker Kaia go through to find the lost Kaia.

It’s genuinely adorable how happy Sam and Dean are to see her once they find her. Dreamwalker Kaia stays behind to die with her world, saying she doesn’t belong with them. Sam, Dean, and Kaia return to their world safe and sound as the Bad Place is swallowed up in an epic storm.

Chuck is destroying his alternate worlds so he can focus on Team Winchester, but what his plan for them?

What they don’t know is that it’s all part of Chuck’s culling. Billie comes along, reaps Merle for disobedience, and explains to Team Winchester what Chuck’s been up to and what her plan is.

Billie has the book of everyone’s death, including God’s. She knows how he dies, that Jack is somehow the instrument of his destruction, and that the Winchesters are the messengers of his demise. There is hope at last, but it’s terrifying.

Chuck as been at work for weeks destroying worlds. He’s almost done, but some worlds are harder to wipeout than others. He has a helper, a young store clerk who has been serving him faithfully during this time. He asks for mercy, and Chuck promises him everything will be fine, but when Chuck leaves the store, you can see two moons in the sky (which appear clearly in the very first scene if you’re paying attention), so we know his world is doomed.

