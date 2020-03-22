Supernatural: The Winchesters are confronted with their doppelgangers

Supernatural returns on Monday and takes a break from the drama and tension with another humorous episode. Destiny’s Child sees the Winchesters come face to face with versions of themselves from another universe. If the promo is anything to go by, the results are hilarious.

God/Chuck has been going around “canceling shows,” destroying the other worlds he created in order to get back to basics. He’s created hundreds of Sams and Deans whose lives he plays within alternate realities, but now he wants to get back to the best, original Winchesters.

We don’t know how this alternate Sam and Dean ended up in the Prime reality, but it looks like they’re trying to escape the destruction of their world. They suggest that they could all live there together, but Sam and Dean Prime are a little uncertain.

The Winchesters come face to face with their doppelgangers on Supernatural

This Sam and Dean are a little off-putting, not least of all because they have a hipster/prep vibe and drive a Fiat. Sam Prime says that if they want to live with them in their world, Alt-Sam is going to have to lose the man-bun. This is clearly an offensive and unreasonable suggestion.

We see Sam and Dean consulting with Castiel about their doppelgangers, but he just looks as confused and exasperated as he usually does when confronted with some new absurdity. Although, it will be interesting to see what kind of relationship Alt-Sam and Dean have with Cass.

Anael and Ruby are back as Danneel Ackles and Genevieve Padalecki

Not seen in this promo is the fact that wives of Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki will be guest starring and reprising their roles as Anael/Sister Jo and Ruby. Supernatural has always been a close-knit family with very real familial ties to the show, so it’s only fitting that we see Danneel and Genevieve guest star before the end.

As for the plan to take down Chuck, the specifics of that are still very much kept on a need-to-know basis, even for the Winchesters.

Billie/ Death has a plan that involves Jack as the weapon and Sam and Dean as the messengers, but she’s keeping the details close for now. The promo focuses primarily on the Winchester doppelgangers, but that doesn’t mean we won’t learn more about Billie’s plans.

The end of production on Supernatural was recently postponed due to coronavirus concerns, so there may be a delay for those final episodes of the series. While global concerns are more serious than having to wait a few extra weeks for a series finale, he’s hoping the delay isn’t too long.

Supernatural airs Mondays at 8/7 C on The CW.