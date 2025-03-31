Sunny Hostin’s mother-in-law’s skills have fans ‘frightened’

Sunny Hostin’s empty nest is a frequent topic on The View, especially lately, since Joy Behar brought it up again recently.

Sunny has two children with her doctor husband, Manny: Gabriel and Paloma, but they do not live at home anymore.

Sunny has dealt with her grief over her children leaving her home and moving on with their adult lives for the last year, and it seems that she is still not over it.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Joy Behar chided Sunny over her extreme helicopter parenting skills on The View.

Even with the problems looming in Sunny’s marriage since her husband Manny’s legal woes, the veteran host on The View focuses on who her children are dating.

A recent episode of The Weekend View had the topic of Sunny and her extreme views on who her children can marry came up again with the ladies.

Fans call out Sunny, telling her to ‘get a clue’ over this viewpoint

Sunny clarified that she wants to choose who gets to join her family when her children marry, and that is how it will be, like it or not.

Sunny previously shared on The View that her son Gabe had a girlfriend over, and she declared that she did not want children.

Since Sunny wants to have grandchildren, that was a quick exit from her son’s life for the young lady.

Joy Behar made fun of Sunny during that segment on The View, and the topic came up again on an episode of The Weekend View.

Sunny shared her feelings and said several times that any future mate “marries the family” and that the family has a say in a future mate for her son or daughter.

Fans started to comment on YouTube after the segment aired over the weekend.

After hearing that Sunny gave one potential girlfriend for Gabe the boot and would have a say in any other future mates, a fan said, “I’m frightened for the woman coming to Sunnie’s house.”

Another fan spoke about having “Sunny as your mother in law. You will never be seen as good enough for her son. She’ll make him lose good potential partners by scaring them away.”

Another The View fan told Sunny to “get a clue” because everyone deserves to find their partner in life.

Sunny’s daughter Paloma walks in a fashion show

Sunny’s daughter, Paloma, shared a post on Instagram featuring her first fashion show at Cornell.

Sunny’s empty-nesting began when she dropped her daughter Paloma off at Cornell University last fall. Paloma seems to be having the time of her life at college.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.