Sunny Hostin’s fans have her back during her husband’s legal woes

The View is back for the latter part of Season 28, but not all is well for one of the ladies on the panel.

Sunny Hostin may have had a great time in Puerto Rico for the holidays, even bringing back great gifts for the ladies, but trouble is brewing at home.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Sunny’s husband, Emmanual (Manny) Hostin, is named in an insurance fraud lawsuit.

Manny is an orthopedic surgeon and is one of almost 200 defendants in a Rico case filed in the New York Eastern District Court.

Manny has denied all wrongdoing in the matter through a statement that his lawyer, Daniel Thwaites, told the Daily Mail that the lawsuit is a “blanket, scattershot, meritless lawsuit by a near-bankrupt insurance carrier.”

Sunny, a lawyer and a well-known co-star on The View, is not taking these allegations lightly and has spoken out about the lawsuit.

As Sunny threatens to sue, her fans rally around her

Sunny will do anything to protect her husband, even if it means filing a lawsuit against the insurance carrier that is causing problems for Manny.

In a statement released to PageSix, Sunny demands an apology for defamatory claims and threatens to sue, saying, “We have put American Transit on notice and will file a five-million-dollar countersuit for their defamatory claims.”

When the news got out, fans rallied around Sunny and her husband and started sharing their support on YouTube.

One fan spoke about Sunny standing up to the insurance company by threatening to sue, saying she “isn’t what they want to mess with a former federal prosecutor.”

Fans applaud Sunny Hostin. Pic credit: @myviewontheview/YouTube

Another fan said, “I support her and Manny…Go get ’em, Sunny!”

A fan supports Sunny and Manny Hostin. Pic credit: @myviewontheview/YouTube

Another fan shared their support, saying, “I hope she takes them to town on this one.”

A fan supports Sunny Hostin. Pic credit: @myviewontheview/YouTube

Sunny has notified this insurance carrier, and they should know that she doesn’t seem like she will back down soon.

Sunny applauds Joy Woods on her performance in Gypsy

Joy Woods stopped by The View to speak out about her role in Gypsy on Broadway. Joy has played in The Notebook on Broadway previously and is now starring in a new adaptation of Gypsy.

Sunny happily shared that this is the first time that Gypsy will be played by Black women in the three leading roles. It looks like it would be a great show to see on Broadway.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.