Sunny Hostin reveals why she’s thankful to Wendy Williams in new interview

Sunny Hostin recently took center stage with a pre-taped interview with Wendy Williams and her advocate, Ginalisa Monterroso, the founder and president of the Connect Care Advisory Group.

Wendy wanted to come to The View to share her feelings about her guardianship and her need for a new one since she feels it is not working well.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Wendy appeared on The View via a phone call that included her advocate so she could speak out about the injustices she feels are happening.

During Wendy’s descriptions of the horrors she is enduring in New York, Sunny shared something she needed to get off her chest.

Joy Behar led the interview since Whoopi Goldberg was out for the long weekend she takes typically each week, but Sunny’s comments to Wendy stood out.

Long before Wendy had her show, The Wendy Williams Show, she worked with Sunny Hostin at the beginning of their careers.

Sunny revealed she was Wendy’s ‘legal eagle’

Wendy’s career began in radio before she moved onto television, where Sunny entered her life.

During the much-anticipated interview with The View, Wendy talked primarily about her current trouble and how she is now living alcohol-free.

Then, after Sunny read a legal disclaimer stating that the interview contained references to Wendy’s guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, she took the floor.

Sunny thanked Wendy for “being the first person to give me an opportunity in radio.” Sunny shared that they worked in radio, and she was Wendy’s “legal eagle.”

Wendy, who was diagnosed with progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia frontotemporal dementia, declared, “I remember, I remember.”

Sunny continued to lavish praise on Wendy, telling her that she “broke the mold” in broadcasting.

Before Wendy’s health woes, her talk show’s run included four Emmy nominations, and she interviewed several celebrities, including Serena Williams, Jennifer Lopez, and President Donald Trump.

Wendy led an incredible career, and remarkably, she gave Sunny a start in the business. The entire interview is available on The View’s YouTube channel and below.

Sunny shared an inside look at Persist

The Persist Network group put on a Night Elevating Women’s Voices, and both Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro joined Diane von Furstenberg during the evening.

Sunny always shows up for causes she believes in and supports, which may be something she learned from the iconic Wendy Williams all those years ago.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.