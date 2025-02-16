Steve Harvey warns contestant ‘Watch yourself’ during Family Feud’s ‘dirtiest round ever’

Steve Harvey found himself in a predicament when a round of Family Feud turned “dirty.”

The 68-year-old game show host was put in an uncomfortable position when he became the topic of a survey question, but, as usual, he handled it with his usual wit.

While reminiscing about a 2022 episode of Family Feud, Steve took to social media to repost a clip uploaded by the show’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The video was captioned, “*WARNING* Dirtiest round ever on Family Feud?? @IAmSteveHarvey licks his lips at Carolyn’s answer!!”

The X post featured a segment from a round in which Steve was tasked with asking the Nesler and the Barthley families a potentially provocative question.

“We asked 100 women, ‘If you knew Steve Harvey was at your door, you’d answer it wearing what?’” Steve asked opponents Rhonda from the Nesler team and Carolyn from the Barthley team.

Steve Harvey tells a contestant to ‘watch’ herself

Rhonda tapped her buzzer first and answered, “Lingerie.”

“Alright, now, Ms. Rhonda, watch yourself!” Steve teasingly warned.

As the board revealed, Rhonda’s answer was in second place, written as “Vinyl Lingerie,” meaning her opponent, Carolyn, got a chance to take control of the game if she could produce the number-one answer.

Steve continues to tease contestants for their spicy answers

“Nothing” was Carolyn’s answer, which got a rise out of the audience and Steve, too.

Steve jokingly licked his lips as he told Carolyn, “Alright now, don’t get yourself in a situation.”

Carolyn’s answer turned out to be in the number-one spot, written as “Nada/A Smile,” putting the Barthleys in control of the game as they opted to play rather than pass.

Carolyn’s teammates came up with some more suggestive responses, such as “trench coat,” “a French maid’s outfit,” and “a dress.”

Unfortunately for the Barthleys, Shunta’s answer, “Red-bottomed shoes,” earned them their third strike, and the game was turned over to the Neslers once again.

The Neslers came up short in the round but won in Fast Money

The Neslers were given one chance to deliver one of the remaining four answers on the survey board.

Alyssa, Neslers’ team captain, answered, “Nothing but a towel.”

Their answer didn’t make it on the board, meaning they got a strike, and the Barthleys won the round.

The remaining answers that no one was able to come up with were “Skinny Jeans,” “Robe/Jammies,” “Sweats,” and “Hat/Floral Bonnet.”

Ultimately, the Nesler family ended up in the Fast Money Round, where Rhonda and Connie collectively put over 200 points on the board, earning their team the coveted $20,000 grand prize.