Steve Harvey tells Family Feud contestant ‘Shut up girl!’ after hearing survey response

A Family Feud contestant got told to “shut up” by Steve Harvey.

Typically, it’s not exactly a good thing when someone tells you, “Shut up.”

However, in this instance, a Family Feud contestant named Jennifer ended up high-fiving Steve after he did so.

Family Feud shared a clip of the moment on YouTube in a video captioned, “Jennifer gets hyped for Fast Money!! $20K??”

Jennifer and the rest of the Jennings family earned themselves a spot in the Fast Money round.

This meant the team had a chance to win $20,000, so they brought their top players to answer Steve’s survey questions.

Jennifer and Riley were chosen as the Jennings’ representatives, with Jenny going first in the rapid-fire round.

Once Jennifer submitted all five of her answers, Steve reviewed them with her on the board.

When they got to the fourth question—”Name the night of the week you are most likely to stay home”—Steve revealed Jennifer’s answer: Monday.

Steve and Jennifer both love watching Monday night football

“You know why?” Steve asked Jennifer.

Jennifer’s response was quick: “Football.”

Steve was impressed by Jennifer’s answer, and he replied, “You–girl, shut up!”

Steve and Jennifer exchanged a high-five to express that they shared the same sentiment about reserving Monday nights to watch football.

The Jennings family won $20,000 in Fast Money

Needing at least 200 points to win the $20,000, Jennifer was able to garner 147.

This left her teammate, Riley, in charge of racking up 53 points of his own.

Riley didn’t even need to answer all five survey questions because his responses for the first four were sufficient.

He provided the number-one answer for question number four, putting a total of 58 of the 53 points needed to win on the board.

Jennifer and Riley’s collaborative efforts equaled 207, meaning the Jennings family won the coveted $20,000 grand prize.

Jennifer’s answers alone contained three number-one answers, which certainly helped their chances of reaching 200 points.

The Jennings family had a successful night on Family Feud

Earlier in the game, the Wallaces faced the Jennings in a round in which Steve Harvey asked the teams to name a female American celebrity who is “basically royalty.”

The Jennings family came up with the top four answers on the board: Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle, and Beyonce.

With two strikes against them, Ray cost his team the chance to stay in the game when he went blank at the podium, turning the game over to the Wallaces and giving them a chance to steal.

Their answer, Lady Gaga, however, also didn’t make it on the survey, so the Jennings’ team won by default.

In the last three spots were female celebrities Cher, Madonna, and Dolly Parton.