Steve Harvey screams contestant’s NSFW answer at the survey board

Steve Harvey amused his fans when he shouted a risque phrase on Family Feud.

Family Feud viewers know that contestants often give some wild survey responses.

Oftentimes, Steve finds himself dumbfounded by their answers.

But as off-the-wall as some answers may seem, they make it onto the survey board quite a bit.

During a recent episode, Steve had some fun with a contestant’s answer that could have been vastly misinterpreted.

A clip from the entertaining segment was posted in a Reel on Family Feud’s official Instagram page.

The video was captioned, “You want the surgeon to put your stomach fat where?? 🦟😳🍑 @iamsteveharveytv: ‘This is amazing.’”

The clip began with Steve reading a survey question to two contestants, Stacey and Christine, who were facing off at the podium.

“I wish a surgeon would extract fat from my stomach…” Steve began.

He wasn’t finished reading the survey card to the contestants, but Stacey tapped her buzzer anyway.

A Family Feud contestant stuns Steve Harvey with her survey answer

When Steve called on Stacey to provide an answer, she said, “Um… ‘and put it in my butt.’”

Soon after relaying her answer, Stacey became horrified when she realized how she phrased it.

Stacey looked at the audience in shock, then back at Steve, placing her hand over her mouth.

Meanwhile, Steve stood in silence, digesting Stacey’s answer, his eyes wide open as he gazed into the studio audience.

As he turned around to the survey board, Steve pointed both hands in the air and screamed, “Put it in the butt!”

Stacey’s answer, which was written as “Gluteus Minimus,” was on the board, in the number-two position with 34 points.

Stacey, her team, and the Family Feud crowd celebrated and went wild with excitement upon seeing her survey answer on the board.

Steve continues the round after Stacey’s show-stopping moment

Soon after, Steve explained that, according to Family Feud’s rules, he had to read the entire survey question.

Then, he repeated the whole question for Stacey’s opponent, Christine.

“This is amazing, though,” Steve prefaced.

“I wish a surgeon would extract fat from my stomach and stick it in my what?” read the survey question.

“In my chest… my chest,” Christine answered.

Her answer, worded “Skeeter Bites,” beat out Stacey’s, appearing in the number-one slot. Thirty-seven surveyees provided the same response as Stacey.

For added humorous effect, Family Feud producers edited Steve shouting, “Put it in the butt!” into slow-motion and black-and-white to end the video.

Other Family Feud contestants amuse Steve Harvey with their answers

Steve had even more fun with the other contestants when he asked them the same question.

One of Christine’s teammates, David, answered, “Lips,” to which Steve replied, “Why the hell would I wanna do that for?”

As outlandish as Steve found David’s answer to be, two fellow surveyees provided the same answer as David, earning his team an additional two points.

Christine’s teammate, Jonathan, answered, “Back,” another answer that Steve poked fun at.

Steve looked at the audience, asking, “Anybody?” as he encouraged them to raise their hands if they agreed with Jonathan’s answer.

“Anybody want some more back fat? Anybody wanna a little extra back fat?” he joked.

Unfortunately, for Jonathan, his answer earned his team their third strike.