Steve Harvey reveals how his sons ‘ticked him off’ for ‘taking advantage’ of his wife Marjorie

Steve Harvey shared a parenting lesson that resonated with his fans.

The 68-year-old Family Feud host recently shared a clip from an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Steve posted the video on Facebook in a Reel, which he captioned “Lessons from Parenting: Raising 7 Kids with Discipline.”

During his segment, Steve revealed a moment when he and his wife Marjorie‘s sons “took advantage” of their mom’s nurturing nature.

As Steve explained to Oprah, “One time, I didn’t wanna do something for the boys. They came in there and cried and whined, and then Marjorie kinda went along with it.”

“Well, then, my sons took advantage of that. And when I came in, it ticked me off.”

He continued, “So I pulled them in my office, and I said, ‘Let me explain something to you. You don’t go to your mother for nothing else.'”

Steve talks about parenting his sons

Steve told Oprah that because Marjorie has a “nurturing quality in her, as do all women,” when it comes to boys, parenting has to be done “a little differently.”

“They have got to learn that it’s earned every step of the way,” Steve continued.

Marjorie chimed in and admitted that their sons gave her “the sob story,” so she and Steve had to reevaluate their parenting technique.

After Marjorie decided to go against the parenting style she and Steve had initially agreed upon, she admitted it “came back and bit her in the face.”

Steve held firm, however, sharing that when he saw his sons‘ grades while they were freshmen in college, he took away their cars.

Steve’s rule was, “You graduate, get a degree, you get a car for a graduation gift.”

Steve Harvey’s fans agree with his and Marjorie’s parenting style

Thousands of Steve’s 38 million Facebook followers liked the Reel, and in the comments section, he received an outpouring of supportive feedback.

One commenter shared their personal story, writing, “So true, I was raised spoiled by grandparents, but did not get a car, all of my friends got cars but me , I bought my own first car. Both of them are great parents.”

Another Facebook user gave Steve a “thumbs up” and told him and Marjorie, “Well done Harvey family.”

Steve’s Facebook followers agreed with his parenting technique. Pic credit: @SteveHarvey/Facebook

“That’s right Steve great advice amazing parenting skills,” added another fan.

A sixth fan added, “Yes, that’s how it should be.”

Who are Steve and Marjorie’s kids?

Steve and his wife, Marjorie, wed in 2007 and they share seven children.

Steve and his first ex-wife, Marcia Harvey, share three children: twin daughters Brandi and Karli and son Broderick Harvey Jr., and he shares another son, Wynton, with his second wife, Mary Shackelford.

In addition, Steve also adopted his wife Marjorie’s three children, Morgan, Lori, and Jason.