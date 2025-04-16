Steve Harvey reenacts getting slapped by his mom following Family Feud contestant’s controversial answer

A Family Feud contestant’s unexpected survey answer produced quite a reaction from host Steve Harvey.

Steve Harvey shared what he imagines would be his mother’s reaction if he had uttered what a Family Feud contestant did.

The humorous moment was captured during an episode of Family Feud and shared on Instagram.

In the clip, Steve approaches a contestant named Katie and asks her a survey question.

“When you get to Heaven, name someone you hope isn’t there to bother you,” Steve requests.

Katie looks at her family members and then replies, “I love y’all, but my parents.”

Although Katie chuckles at her own answer, the Family Feud studio audience and her teammates, ooh and ahh, expressing their distaste.

Steve also looks as though he doesn’t approve of Katie’s answer, judging by his facial expression.

“I’m gonna get punished after this, Steve,” Katie predicts.

“Yeah,” he agrees as he stares into the camera with a straight face and nods his head.

Katie’s dad, Larry, laughs and nods, agreeing with Steve.

Steve shares how his mom would have reacted to Katie’s answer

“If you was in my family, it’d be a miracle if you was here after the next commercial,” Steve jokes.

“My mama woulda…” Steve begins before imitating being wapped by his mother’s backhand.

“Bam!” he exclaims. A slapping sound effect adds to the intensity of the moment.

Steve then emulates his mom, teasing, “If I don’t go to Heaven, how you think you going?”

The clip ends with two strikes appearing on the screen, signaling that none of the surveyees gave the same answer as Katie.

Family Feud viewers react to Katie’s survey answer

The Instagram Reel, captioned, “You hope _____ isn’t in heaven to bother you. 😬😬😬,” received thousands of likes.

In the comments section, many Family Feud fans appreciated the humor, while others called out Katie for her survey answer.

“FAMILY feud for a reason..” commented one Instagram user.

A second Instagram user quoted Steve’s impression of his mom, writing, “‘Baaaammmmm’ everybody around the world felt that 😂😂😂😂”

Pic credit: @familyfeud/Instagram

“And now we know who’s NOT gonna be on their parents will. 😂” joked a third commenter.

In addition to the Family Feud fans who enjoyed the clip, some took Katie’s survey answer very seriously and didn’t seem to find it so humorous.

Katie’s critics also spoke out in the comments section.

“She will regret that once they have passed,” and “That’s some bull . .” they wrote.