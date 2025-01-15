Steve Harvey nominated for 2 Family Feud awards: ‘Humbled and honored’

Steve Harvey is feeling as though he’s on cloud nine.

That’s because the Family Feud host was recently nominated for not one but two NAACP Image Awards.

Steve was nominated for his work on Celebrity Family Feud.

Family Feud announced the news in an Instagram post dated January 13, recognizing Steve for his nominations.

The post included two slides featuring all of the nominees in two categories: Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble and Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series/Game Show.

The caption was apropos, reading, “Survey says… PARTY TIME! 🤯🎊🤯 The inimitable @iamsteveharveytv and @familyfeudabc have been nominated for the 2025 @naacpimageawards!”

In the comments section of the Instagram post, Steve expressed his gratitude.

Steve is ‘humbled and honored’ to be nominated for two NAACP Image Awards

The 67-year-old game show host wrote, “🙌🏾 I’m humbled and honored to be nominated.”

“Big thanks to the @naacpimageawards and to all the amazing fans of @familyfeudabc who make this all possible 🙏🏽,” he added.

Seve is “humbled and honored.” Pic credit: @familyfeud/Instagram

Steve will face off against four other hosts in the Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble category: Alfonso Ribeiro of Dancing with the Stars, Keke Palmer of Password, Nick Cannon of The Masked Singer, and Taraji P. Henson of BET Awards 2024.

And, in the Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series/Game Show category, Steve’s show, Celebrity Family Feud, will compete against Password, Rhythm + Flow, The Real Housewives of Potomac, and Tia Mowry: My Next Act.

Family Feud fans congratulate Steve

Steve’s fans caught wind of his nominations on his Instagram page, where he shared a photo of himself sitting in a chair fashioned after the Family Feud lights and the infamous red “X.”

The photo, also shared by Celebrity Family Feud and ABC, was captioned, “Join us in celebrating two #NAACPImageAwards nominations for #CelebrityFamilyFeud and @iamsteveharveytv! 🎉”

In the comments section, Steve received an outpouring of support from followers and ABC, including a slew of clapping-hands emojis congratulating him on his nominations.

Pic credit: @iamsteveharveytv/Instagram

Here’s how to vote for Steve and when and where to watch the awards show

Steve’s fans can vote for him at www.vote.naacpimageawards.net until February 7 at 9/8c.

The winners will be announced at the 56th NAACP Image Awards Show, which will be broadcast live on BET at 8/7c on February 22.