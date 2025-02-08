Steve Harvey mocks Family Feud contestant’s ‘inexcusable’ answer: ‘How stupid are you?’

One Family Feud contestant is facing major heat for her survey response.

The woman, named Saba, was recently featured in a Family Feud Reel on Instagram.

Saba’s clip went viral after host Steve Harvey mocked her on air for delivering a “stupid” answer.

The video shows Steve approaching Saba at her family’s side of the stage to pose a survey question.

Steve prompted Saba to name “a bird that’s also the name of a sports team.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“Jets?” Saba spoke into her microphone with hesitance in her voice and an unconfident facial expression.

Steve Harvey is stupefied by a contestant’s survey response

Steve was dumbfounded, responding, “A what?”

Saba stuck to her guns, repeating “Jets” into the microphone, this time with even less conviction than the first time around.

Despite Saba’s nonsensical answer, her teammate, Amina, began clapping, telling Steve, “It’s up there, Steve!”

Meanwhile, Steve stood stunned and silent for a moment before questioning Saba once again.

“Jets?” he confirmed.

Saba continued to stand firm, telling Steve, “It’s up there,” as the studio audience laughed.

“You just… see, right now, you just naming something that fly,” Steve said, mocking Saba’s response.

As the camera turned to the survey board, the dreaded red “X” appeared as the buzzer sounded, meaning Saba’s answer earned her family’s team a strike.

The Reel, captioned, “Name a bird that’s also the name of a sports team. 🦅🏈🤯 @iamsteveharveytv: ‘The what??'” caught the attention of Family Feud fans at home.

Less than 24 hours after the video was posted, the comments section was flooded with feedback.

Some found Saba’s answer humorous, while others offered other answers she could have provided.

Family Feud viewers call out Saba’s survey response

In addition, quite a few Family Feud fans felt Saba’s answer was worthy of condemnation and let her know it in their comments.

Instagram user Andrew Vidulich called Saba’s answer “inexcusable,” adding, “Name an animal, any animal, it’s a sports team.”

“Just name any bird in the world,” he added.

Pic credit: @familyfeud/Instagram

Other critics bashed Saba, asking, “How stupid are you?”

“Are people really that stupid..then saying, it’s up there. It’s up there,” wrote @martipope.

A fourth critic called the scene “scripted,” adding, “Can believe someone is this dumb as f**k.”

Another Instagram commenter accused Saba of providing her answer as a way to get on YouTube.

As it turns out, Saba’s clip did, indeed, make it to YouTube as a Short on Family Feud’s page.

However, it’s unclear whether Saba’s intention was to appear on the video-sharing website by delivering an unlikely response.