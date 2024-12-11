Steve Harvey fans question his manners in front of wife Marjorie: ‘Not versed on proper etiquette’

Steve Harvey needs to brush up on his etiquette, according to his critics.

The Family Feud host shared a video featuring his wife, Marjorie Harvey, and his followers noticed a detail that had many of them questioning his manners.

On Facebook, Steve uploaded a Reel of himself and his wife of 17 years, Marjorie, as they visited Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates’ capital.

The duo was overseas enjoying some sightseeing and sporting events before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

In the video, Steve and Marjorie held hands as they walked along the sidewalk outside of a building.

Steve was clad in a bright green top and matching pants paired with chunky-heeled white boots.

Steve shares footage from his and Marjorie’s recent trip to Abu Dhabi

Marjorie opted for a head-to-toe black ensemble including leggings, a leather jacket, and black booties.

Text over the video read, “@iamsteveharveytv IS HERE,” and in the accompanying caption, Steve included a single pinched-fingers emoji.

In the short recording, Steve walked closest to the walls of the building, while Marjorie walked closest to the sidewalk and adjacent parking lot.

However, according to some of Steve’s Facebook followers, his walking position was in bad form.

Taking to the comments, his critics sounded off, pointing out that Steve should have walked closest to the street and allowed Marjorie to walk alongside the building.

Critics blast Steve for walking on the ‘wrong’ side of Marjorie

“Walking on the wrong side of his wife,” wrote one detractor. “Men our age know better as should he…!”

Another critic pointed out, “First of all, Marjorie should be on the inside of the street. The proper thing is for the man to walk on the outside.”

The comment continued, accusing men of not being “versed on proper etiquette.”

“Steve always talking about man training……but why is his wife walking on the outside side….lol,” asked another Facebook user.

Others offered their two cents, pointing out that Steve and Marjorie travel with bodyguards in tow and that Steve was allowing Marjorie to “lead him.”

Some surmised that Marjorie opted to walk on the outside so she could be “seen.”

The ‘Sidewalk Rule’ explained

So, did Steve forget his manners while in Abu Dhabi?

According to The Accident Network Law Group, the “sidewalk rule” states that Steve should have switched sides with Marjorie.

The rule has been trending on TikTok, reportedly demonstrating “chivalry and protection,” and dates back to medieval times when knights were expected to display chivalrous behavior in the presence of women.

As the description reads, “The rule suggests that a man should walk closest to the street when walking with a woman, positioning himself as a protector from street dangers.”

“This practice is seen as a way for a man to show thoughtfulness and care for his partner’s safety.”