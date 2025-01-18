Steve Harvey, Family Feud contestant under fire for ‘inappropriate’ banter

Have Steve Harvey’s interactions with Family Feud contestants gotten out of hand?

According to some Family Feud viewers, that’s the case.

During a recent episode of the weeknight game show, Steve played along with a rather suggestive survey question.

Steve approached a contestant named Ed, prompting him to answer the question.

The question read, “Name something you’d like Steve Harvey to do to your bottom.”

Ed wasted no time offering his response: “Oil it…up.”

Steve ran with Ed’s bawdy answer

Steve took a moment to digest Ed’s answer before deciding to run with it.

“Yeah, oil it up,” Steve said, playing along.

He continued, “I know exactly what you’re talkin’ about. Baby oil! Know what I’m sayin’? Oil it up!”

Steve continued to make the audience laugh when he added, “Sometimes I come in there with baby oil under each arm, then I pump… just have that baby oil flyin’ everywhere!”

“Ed, I don’t even know how you knew that!” Steve jokingly admitted.

Although audience members found Ed’s answer humorous, his humorous attempt wasn’t enough to garner any points for his team.

None of the survey participants provided the same response, meaning he received the dreaded red “X.”

Family Feud viewers complain online: ‘Tmi’

While Steve, Ed, and the rest of the crowd at the Family Feud taping found the moment humorous, quite a few viewers at home did not.

The moment was shared on Instagram in a Reel captioned, “Something you’d like @iamsteveharveytv to do to your bottom?? 🍑🧴👀.”

In the comments section, several Instagram users sounded off, calling out Steve and Ed for engaging in an “inappropriate” exchange that they felt went too far.

One critic said the clip was becoming “sicker by the minute.”

Another critic asked, “What the hell kind of question is this for family feud?”

A third Family Feud viewer felt the moment was “Tmi.”

@thefishboxer asked whether “he” thought the clip was appropriate, to which another Instagram user replied, “It’s Family Feud, pretty much anything goes.”

Family Feud viewers have been vocal about the show’s ‘smutty’ survey questions

It’s true that Family Fued survey questions have become more risque than ever.

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, fans of the show complained about the direction the show is headed, particularly its survey questions.

Critics blamed producers for asking “cringe” questions and trying to shock Steve Harvey with them.

In the comments section of another recent Family Feud episode clip, one naysayer said the game show is becoming a “smut show.”