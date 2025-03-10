Steve Harvey claps back at woman claiming he’s her child’s father: ‘I don’t know you, lady!’

Steve Harvey became infuriated when a woman admitted to claiming him as her daughter’s father.

The Family Feud host recently shared a video on his Facebook page, including throwback clips from his now-defunct talk show, Steve Harvey.

The moment occurred during one of his “Ask Steve” segments, where audience members are given a microphone and a platform to interact with Steve.

The Facebook Reel was captioned with a slew of eye emojis, and the caption at the bottom of the video reads, “These folks really test my patience sometimes 😁😂🤣 .”

In the video, a woman stands up in the audience and makes a shocking admission.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“When my daughter was younger, I used to tell people that you [were] her dad,” the woman confessed in the episode.

Steve indignantly denies his guest’s claim

Steve was stunned by the woman’s claim, dropping his jaw and putting up his hands to express confusion before he signaled a “stop” motion and looked irritated that she would say such a thing.

But that didn’t stop the woman—she continued, telling Steve that her daughter “took it to heart.”

Again, Steve signaled the woman to stop speaking, looking angry and confused as he asked her, “Why? Why?”

“Where you going with this, lady? I don’t even know you,” Steve continued.

Still, the woman persisted, asserting that her daughter looks “just like” the Family Feud host, so much so that she said her daughter looks more like Steve than she does her own father.

“No, she don’t! No, she don’t!” Steve insisted, eliciting laughter and applause from the audience.

Steve stands his ground: ‘I ain’t never met you before’

Usually, it’s easy to tell when Steve is joking, which is typically the case, but in this instance, his expressions indicated he was legitimately irked by the strange woman’s allegations.

The woman was so determined to prove her point that she even brought a photo of her daughter to show everyone.

Steve told her she could show the picture but declared, “I ain’t got no more kids… I’m gonna tell you that right now.”

“And I don’t know you, lady!” Steve spelled out with conviction. “I ain’t never met you before.”

Her daughter’s photograph was displayed on the large screen on stage, but Steve wasn’t convinced he shared a resemblance with the young lady.

As he turned to look at the picture, he responded, “Ah, my a** … nuh uh. No,” and crossed his arms across his chest, shaking his head back and forth.

The woman continued to press, asking if she had Steve’s permission to continue telling people that he was her daughter’s father.

Steve adamantly denied her request, asking her, “Why are you on the show?! That’s what I want to know.”

Steve’s fans side with the Family Feud host

In the comments section of the Reel, Steve’s fans reacted to the clip.

Many found humor in the segment, posting laughing emojis and expressing amusement at the throwback clip.

Others defended Steve and called out the woman for claiming him as her daughter’s father.

“I betcha her daughter’s father don’t think this funny,” wrote one Facebook user.

Pic credit: @SteveHarvey/Facebook

“I don’t blame, Steve. Keep his Name out ya MOUTH,” wrote a second commenter.

A third Facebook fan added, “Uncle Steve said hell naw stop telling that lie lady… I don’t know you.”

Another one of Steve’s followers admitted they, too, had women claim he was their child’s father.

“Thank God for DNA tests..lol,” they wrote.