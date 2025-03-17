Steve Harvey calls out Snoop Dogg: ‘What the hell did you say?’

Snoop Dogg got a talking-to from Family Feud host Steve Harvey.

The legendary rapper Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. baffled Steve Harvey during an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

Snoop Dogg, commonly known as Snoop, appeared alongside his family members, competing against Sugar Ray Leonard and his team for a Broadus vs. Leonard showdown.

A clip from Snoop’s episode was featured on YouTube in a video captioned, “Snoop Dogg’s CRAZY Fast Money! | Celebrity Family Feud | OUTTAKE.”

Snoop and his team earned a spot in the Fast Money round, and the Broadus family chose Snoop as one of their top two players to play in the rapid-fire segment.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Host Steve Harvey asked Snoop his five survey questions, and when Steve got to the third question, he couldn’t believe what he heard.

Steve Harvey is baffled by Snoop Dogg

The question read, “Fill in the blank: pie in the ‘what?'”

Snoop’s response was, “Horse,” which caused the studio audience to burst into laughter and Steve to stop in his tracks for a couple of seconds.

After completing his turn on stage, Steve and Snoop reviewed his answers to see which ones made it onto the survey board and how many points he’d accumulated.

As Steve read the question back, he said, “Pie in the… what the hell did you say?”

Snoop’s answer surprised Steve so much that he nearly walked off-stage.

The audience could barely keep it together as Steve approached Snoop back on stage.

He joked with them, “Folks when your brain cells have suffered a little bit, you’re gonna have moments like this.”

“This is going to be on YouTube,” Steve continued, “Cuz Snoop just said, ‘Pie in the horse.’ [What] the hell is he talkin’ about?!”

Snoop helped his team win Fast Money

When he provided his answer, “Horse,” Snoop and his team were just one point away from winning the Fast Money Round by achieving 200 points.

Steve joked that just “one other person in this world, who, for some reason, has found a pie stuck up inside a horse, cut it, and served it to the people” was needed to win the game.

But, unsurprisingly, none of the surveyees gave the same answer as Snoop.

Snoop redeemed himself with his last answer.

When asked to name a color in a traffic light, Snoop answered, “Red.”

57 people who participated in the survey also answered “Red,” giving Snoop’s team 256 points.

Snoop’s 501c3 non-profit organization, Snoop Youth Football League, earned $25,000 due to his family’s teamwork.