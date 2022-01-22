Squid Game Season 2 officially moving ahead according to Netflix but is a second season necessary?

Masked men from Squid Game. Pic credit: Noh Juhan/Netflix

The South Korean Netflix series Squid Game is far from over as news indicates the streaming service is pushing full steam ahead on a second outing. That’s right, Squid Game Season 2 is officially confirmed by the company, and given the popularity, this is far from surprising.

The series which is heavily inspired by properties such as Battle Royale and Parasite went on to become one of the highest-streamed shows in the history of the platform.

This is truly a marvel considering it is a foreign-based program.

But for a first season that was incredibly complex and perfectly fleshed out, do we really need more?

Here is the Squid Game Season 2 news from Netflix.

Squid Game Season 2 confirmed

According to Variety, Chief Executive Officer of Netflix, Ted Sarandos was interviewed about 2021’s fourth-quarter earnings and was asked about the prospect of a second season.

When asked about whether Squid Game Season 2 was happening, Sarandos states, “Absolutely, the Squid Game universe has just begun.”

The site goes on to say that Sarandos categorized the series as being one of a mixture of Netflix Originals that have growth beyond the confines of streaming, meaning live events, products, gaming, etc., similar to the merchandise powerhouse of Stranger Things.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Do we really need Squid Game Season 2?

Let’s be clear, when season 2 drops, this writer will be running to start the first episode at midnight. It’s not a question of whether we are wanting more. But do we need Squid Game Season 2?

The first one was such a surprise masterpiece of a series and one that was in the making for ten years.

If one looks at Battle Royale as an example, the first was a cultural hit. That film involving students killing each other off on an island--which Hunger Games directly ripped off – was a movie that inspired so much artists long before it could be streamed anywhere. Then, a sequel was made to underwhelming results.

Also, if one looks at Netflix, Tiger King was a smash hit all throughout the first part of 2020, only for the second season to drop without a single ounce of buzz. That being said, documentaries and fictional narratives are not the same.

Let’s just hope director Hwang Dong-hyuk has enough inspiration up his sleeve to make the second outing as thrilling and sharp as the first entry into the Squid Game universe. At the very least, Netflix needs to give the creator a bonus this time.

Squid Game Season 2 currently does not have a release date.