Young and the Restless stars Melissa Claire Egan, Courtney Hope, and more show off ‘Wicked’ dance skills

Wicked has become all the rage with the movie released starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

This week, a few of The Young and the Restless ladies joined the latest dance craze involving the film.

Since Wicked came out, a viral dance from the flick has taken over social media and hit the CBS soap.

Proving that it’s not all work and no play on the Y&R set, Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Courtney Hope (Sally), Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), and Hayley Erin (Claire) gave fans a show.

The four friends teamed up to take on the Wicked Dance Challenge, and boy, did they kill it.

They also gave The Young and the Restless fans a little chuckle this holiday season.

Young and the Restless stars show off ‘Wicked’ dance skills

In the video shared on Instagram by all four ladies, they are backstage on the daytime drama. Melissa leads the pack with Hayley, Elizabeth, and Courtney in tow.

There’s no question they are having the times of their lives as they go all out to perform the dance. Courtney, Elizabeth, Hayley, and Melissa put on their best dance skills, but things go awry at the end.

Ahead of the finale, Elizabeth bumps Melissa out of her way so she can move in front. Melissa then falls on Hayley, knocking them both over in a LOL moment. Elizabeth gave a sinister laugh as she headed off-screen, ending the dance number.

“The Young and the Wicked ✨💫,” was the caption on the IG post.

It didn’t take long for the comments section of the social media share to become flooded with familiar faces reacting to the video.

Y&R stars and fans react to Wicked Dance video

Elizabeth was one of the first to pop up, writing, “Best part that fall was REAL and perfectly timed with the audio. Professionals :),” and Hayley told Melissa, “Get well soon.”

Their costars, Eileen Davidson (Ashley) and Lauralee Bell (Christine) replied, giving the ladies props for the dance footage.

Tracey E. Bregman left her costars a glowing review, sharing, “The best! 😍And so upset not to be dancing with you lol 💚.”

It wasn’t just The Young and the Restless stars weighing in on the footage. The Bold and Beautiful star Rebecca Budig (Taylor) was upset she missed out on seeing the dance in person.

General Hospital star Kate Mansi (Kristina) left clapping emojis, while Cameron Mathison (Drew) and Laura Wright (Carly) shared positive words.

Finola Hughes (Anna) gushed over the video but also took it as a challenge for her GH colleagues, especially Kate.

“Yassss!! Come on @katemansi time for GH & Wicked! Challenge accepted!” Finola wrote.

Several Y&R fans dropped in to let Elizabeth, Hayley, Courtney, and Melissa how much they enjoyed the Wicked dance.

One called the ladies “hilarious” and “talented.” Others expressed love for the video, especially the end.

Hats off to Melissa Claire Egan, Haylen Erin, Courtney Hope, and Elizabeth Hendrickson for their take on the viral Wicked Dance. They certainly put an interesting spin on it.

