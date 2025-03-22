Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis breaks down, Traci is on to Alan, and Michael gets a clue

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that secrets are the name of the game on the hit CBS soap.

Only three episodes aired this week due to March Madness.

The latest preview teases what Y&R fans can expect when the show returns, including Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) on the brink.

Phyllis breaks down crying in front of Billy (Jason Thompson) because she’s been putting on a brave face for her kids.

Phyllis is clearly struggling since the kidnapping, and Billy sees she needs someone in her corner.

When Billy offers to help, we are reminded that this is Phyllis, and the way she asks him to help just might mean trouble for him.

Michael learns something new about Victor

Since Aristotle Dumas was revealed to be Damian’s (Jermaine Rivers) business partner, there’s been a mystery surrounding him.

Y&R viewers have yet to see his face. Although the rumor mill is buzzing, he could be the character Billy Flynn from Days of our Lives is playing.

Victor (Eric Braeden) has been cagey since Aristotle’s name was mentioned, making it clear the mustache knew more than he said. Now we have confirmation that Victor and Aristotle have a past.

In fact, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) is the one who learns Victor and Aristotle are connected. Michael is a bit taken aback by the news but not surprised, considering it’s Victor.

Whatever happened, the look on Victor’s face lets us know there’s no love lost between him and Aristotle. It makes us wonder if their history isn’t more personal than business.

Traci confides in Jack

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that thanks to Sharon (Sharon Case), Traci (Beth Maitland) has alarm bells going off about Alan (Christopher Cousins).

Traci turns to Jack (Peter Bergman) to share her suspicions about Alan, sending him into panic mode.

In the video, Traci fills Jack in on her fear that her fiance isn’t who he claims to be. There’s sheer panic in her voice, but this doesn’t mean Traci learns Alan was behind Phyllis and Sharon’s kidnapping.

Honestly, that bombshell will definitely come out during sweeps month and at the wedding. Something tells us this has more to do with Alan maybe being Martin (Christopher Cousins).

Then again, it’s Y&R, so anything is possible. Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy entertainment on the daytime drama is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.